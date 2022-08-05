Area Beat Report August 4, 2022

Published 12:27 pm Friday, August 5, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media

  • Deriso, Corey Davonte (Rebook), 27, Aggravated Assault/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession of Marijuana/Simple Battery-Family Violence

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/4

  • 756 GA Hwy 280 East at 6:18 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 900 block of SGTC Parkway at 7:19 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • Lamar Rd. about N. Spring Creek Rd. at 9:38 a.m., Welfare Check
  • GA Hwy 19 South at Brown Lees at 10:11 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 353 Middle River Rd. at 2:55 p.m., Theft
  • Hwy 280 W at 5:13 p.m., Damage to property
  • 546 Flintside Dr. at 5:26 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 1847 GA Hwy 30 West at 7:39 p.m., Theft
  • 658 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter Deer Processing at 11:35 p.m., Unsecured Door
  • Tommy Hooks Rd. and Murphy Mill Rd. at 11:44 p.m., Shots Fired
  • 203 E. Church St. at 11:54 p.m., Alarm Activation

More Local News

Sumter Cycling to host First Saturday Ride on Saturday, August 6

Area Beat Report August 3

Area Beat Report August 2

Area Beat Report July 29 to August 1

Print Article