Area Beat Report August 4, 2022
Published 12:27 pm Friday, August 5, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media
- Deriso, Corey Davonte (Rebook), 27, Aggravated Assault/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession of Marijuana/Simple Battery-Family Violence
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/4
- 756 GA Hwy 280 East at 6:18 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 900 block of SGTC Parkway at 7:19 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- Lamar Rd. about N. Spring Creek Rd. at 9:38 a.m., Welfare Check
- GA Hwy 19 South at Brown Lees at 10:11 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 353 Middle River Rd. at 2:55 p.m., Theft
- Hwy 280 W at 5:13 p.m., Damage to property
- 546 Flintside Dr. at 5:26 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 1847 GA Hwy 30 West at 7:39 p.m., Theft
- 658 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter Deer Processing at 11:35 p.m., Unsecured Door
- Tommy Hooks Rd. and Murphy Mill Rd. at 11:44 p.m., Shots Fired
- 203 E. Church St. at 11:54 p.m., Alarm Activation