Area Beat Report August 4 to August 8
Published 1:38 pm Monday, August 8, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bateman, Bradford Deron (In Jail), 34, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Knowingly driving car on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Headlight requirements/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Theft by Shoplifting
- Christmas, Dontavin Morell (Bonded Out), 32, Speeding/DUI-Drugs/Driver use due care
- Cottrell, William Matthew (In Jail), 39, Failure to Appear
- Curtis, Lonyaeh Astarea Alexandria (In Jail), 21, Hold for Clayton County
- Gilliam, James William Paul (In Jail), 17, Reckless Conduct/Possession of pistol or revolver by a minor
- Jones, Nekito (Weekender), 45, Weekender
- Mann, Dawan Lequint (Bonded Out), 31, Theft By Taking
- Mozell, Latuff Mardell (Weekender), 27, Weekender
- Paulk, Gregory Lavon (In Jail), 40, Holding for Appling County
- Redmond, Deonte Lamar (In Jail), 18, Reckless Conduct
- Styck, Vance Channing (In Jail), 41, Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/DUI-Alcohol/Reckless Driving
- Villarea, Juan Carlos (In Jail), 41, Battery/Cruelty to Children in third degree
- Washington, Tony Randal (In Jail), 57, Criminal Trespass
- Wooley, Ronnica Leigh (In Jail), 49, Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery/Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Aggravated Assault
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/4
- MLK Blvd. South at CMS Gravals at 8:27 a.m., Traffic Stop
8/5
- 1046 GA Hwy 49 South at 10:20 a.m., Welfare Check
- 335 Watermelon Rd. at 1:20 p.m., Interference with government property
- GA Hwy 49 North about Mile Marker 14 at 1:28 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 205 Johnson St. at 10:41 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 127 Aster Dr. at 1:28 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 North at Old Andersonville Rd. at 12:46 a.m., Livestock in Road
- 704 Southwestern Circle at 12:51 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 130 Holley St. at 12:59 a.m., Unsecured Door
8/6
- Sunset Park at 1:56 a.m., Shots Fired
- 1105 Southerfield Rd. at Snider Collision at 10:07 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 103 W Rockhill Dr. at 11:44 a.m., Damage to Property
- 121 Cartwright Road at 3:04 p.m., Theft
- 140 GA Hwy 27 East at Council of Aging at 4:10 p.m., Accident Report
- 122 Tommy Hooks Road at 6:14 p.m., Found Property
- US Hwy 280 West and McMath Mill Rd. at 7:04 p.m., Suspicious Person
- Old Stage Road and Hwy 49 N at 9:25 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 140 Tulip Dr. at 12:58 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- 3077 Lamar Road at Booger Bottom at 1:07 a.m., Information for officer
- 113 Daisy Dr. at 1:49 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
8/7
- 408 Salters Mill Rd. at 3:12 a.m., Suspicious Person
- County Road 45 N near Buchannan Road at 7:45 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 117 Mayfire Dr. at 11:29 a.m., Violent Family Violence Order
- 173 Dan Reeves Rd. at Sumter County Rec Field at 4:57 p.m., Business/House Check
- 223 West Rock Hill Dr. at 7:08 p.m., Shots Fired
- 223 W. Rock Hill Dr. at 7:11 p.m., Fight
- US Hwy 280 East and Pryor Cobb Rd. at 2:38 a.m., Assist Another Agency