Area Beat Report August 4 to August 8

Published 1:38 pm Monday, August 8, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bateman, Bradford Deron (In Jail), 34, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Knowingly driving car on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Headlight requirements/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Theft by Shoplifting
  • Christmas, Dontavin Morell (Bonded Out), 32, Speeding/DUI-Drugs/Driver use due care
  • Cottrell, William Matthew (In Jail), 39, Failure to Appear
  • Curtis, Lonyaeh Astarea Alexandria (In Jail), 21, Hold for Clayton County
  • Gilliam, James William Paul (In Jail), 17, Reckless Conduct/Possession of pistol or revolver by a minor
  • Jones, Nekito (Weekender), 45, Weekender
  • Mann, Dawan Lequint (Bonded Out), 31, Theft By Taking
  • Mozell, Latuff Mardell (Weekender), 27, Weekender
  • Paulk, Gregory Lavon (In Jail), 40, Holding for Appling County
  • Redmond, Deonte Lamar (In Jail), 18, Reckless Conduct
  • Styck, Vance Channing (In Jail), 41, Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/DUI-Alcohol/Reckless Driving
  • Villarea, Juan Carlos (In Jail), 41, Battery/Cruelty to Children in third degree
  • Washington, Tony Randal (In Jail), 57, Criminal Trespass
  • Wooley, Ronnica Leigh (In Jail), 49, Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery/Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Aggravated Assault

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/4

  • MLK Blvd. South at CMS Gravals at 8:27 a.m., Traffic Stop

8/5

  • 1046 GA Hwy 49 South at 10:20 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 335 Watermelon Rd. at 1:20 p.m., Interference with government property
  • GA Hwy 49 North about Mile Marker 14 at 1:28 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 205 Johnson St. at 10:41 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 127 Aster Dr. at 1:28 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Old Andersonville Rd. at 12:46 a.m., Livestock in Road
  • 704 Southwestern Circle at 12:51 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 130 Holley St. at 12:59 a.m., Unsecured Door

8/6

  • Sunset Park at 1:56 a.m., Shots Fired
  • 1105 Southerfield Rd. at Snider Collision at 10:07 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 103 W Rockhill Dr. at 11:44 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 121 Cartwright Road at 3:04 p.m., Theft
  • 140 GA Hwy 27 East at Council of Aging at 4:10 p.m., Accident Report
  • 122 Tommy Hooks Road at 6:14 p.m., Found Property
  • US Hwy 280 West and McMath Mill Rd. at 7:04 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • Old Stage Road and Hwy 49 N at 9:25 p.m., Livestock in Road
  • 140 Tulip Dr. at 12:58 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 3077 Lamar Road at Booger Bottom at 1:07 a.m., Information for officer
  • 113 Daisy Dr. at 1:49 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

8/7

  • 408 Salters Mill Rd. at 3:12 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • County Road 45 N near Buchannan Road at 7:45 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 117 Mayfire Dr. at 11:29 a.m., Violent Family Violence Order
  • 173 Dan Reeves Rd. at Sumter County Rec Field at 4:57 p.m., Business/House Check
  • 223 West Rock Hill Dr. at 7:08 p.m., Shots Fired
  • 223 W. Rock Hill Dr. at 7:11 p.m., Fight
  • US Hwy 280 East and Pryor Cobb Rd. at 2:38 a.m., Assist Another Agency

 

 

More Local News

Area Beat Report August 4, 2022

Sumter Cycling to host First Saturday Ride on Saturday, August 6

Area Beat Report August 3

Area Beat Report August 2

Print Article