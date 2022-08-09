Area Beat Report August 8
Published 1:05 pm Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/8
- 900 Southwestern Circle at 2:32 a.m., Loud Music
- 1678 GA Hwy 308 at 2:49 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 280 E at Huntington Rd. at 9 a.m., Mental Subject
- Brady Rd. at Huntington Rd. at 9:50 a.m., Vehicle Fire
- US Hwy 19 North at Allen St. at 12:26 p.m., Warning for speeding
- Wise Rd. at 12:29 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 225 Hospital St. at Lillian Carter Nursing Home at 12:34 p.m., Assist Another Agency
8/9
- 408 Salters Mill Rd. at 3:33 a.m., Information for officer