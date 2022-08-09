Sumter Cycling to hold Kids Bike Fest at Georgia Southwestern

Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, August 9, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter Cycling presents Kids Bike Fest with Mayor Lee Kinnamon on Saturday, September 3 at Georgia Southwestern State University.

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be holding a Kids Bike Fest with Mayor Lee Kinnamon on Saturday, September 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Georgia Southwestern State University.

This is a free event for the entire family. Kids will learn bike safety tips, bike maintenance and there will be helmet checks and distribution.

Kids can also get their face painted and there will also be crafts, snacks and lunch, prizes and a noon ride with Mayor Kinnamon.

Riders are asked to bring a helmet if they have one. If not, one will be provided for them. Check in for events will be located between the Storm Dome and Jackson Hall, behind the gold-domed Wheatley Building.

More Local News

Area Beat Report August 8

Area Beat Report August 4 to August 8

Area Beat Report August 4, 2022

Sumter Cycling to host First Saturday Ride on Saturday, August 6

Print Article