Bishop’s solo homer in the fifth is the difference in Lady Wildcats’ season opening win

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – In all team sports, the winning team need only win by one point or one run. That is exactly what happened on Tuesday, August 9 when the Schley County Lady Wildcats’ softball team (SCHS) defeated Mount de Sales Academy (MDS) 3-2 at Wildcat Park thanks to a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning by Kalli Bishop.

The game was tied at 2-2 when the Lady Wildcats came up to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning, but it wasn’t tied for long as Bishop, the leadoff batter, sent a 1-0 pitch over the left field fence to give the Lady Wildcats the lead.

SCHS starting pitcher Liz Barineau was able to hold the Lady Cavaliers at bay the rest of the way to preserve the season opening win for the Lady Wildcats.

Barineau went the entire game on the mound for SCHS, giving up two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out two.

Brenna Jacobs led the Lady Wildcats’ offense. She went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, a single and an RBI. Destiny LeCroy was also productive for SCHS, as she went 1 for 1 with an RBI.

MDS got on the board first with a run in the top of the first, but the Lady Wildcats responded in the bottom of the second with two runs on two hits and took advantage of two walks. With runners on first and second and two outs, Jacobs singled in the first SCHS run and LeCroy drove in the second one on an RBI single.

MDS responded with the tying run in the top of the third, but the Lady Wildcats got the deciding run in the bottom of the fifth on the home run by Bishop. In total, the Lady Wildcats scored three runs on five hits and committed one error, while the Lady Cavaliers scored two runs on five hits and committed no errors.

SCHS will try to build upon their season opening success when they travel up to Perry on Wednesday, August 10 to take on the Perry Lady Panthers. First pitch is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.