Get N Go gets alcoholic beverage license, 2022 JAG Grant approved and purchase of new vehicle approved at BOC Work Session

AMERICUS – At its August Work Session on Tuesday, August 9, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) held a Public Hearing to discus whether or not to approve an alcoholic beverage license request from Shitalben Patel, the owner of the business named Sarika Yana, LLC dba Get N Go, which is located at 506 Highway 280 East in Americus.

Board Chairman Mark Waddell stated that all of the inspections have been completed and that the application process has also been completed in order for the BOC to move forward with granting the license. Waddell then entertained a motion to approve the granting of the license to Mr. Patel for his business. Commissioner Scott Roberson made a motion for approval and Commissioner Jesse Smith seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the approval to grant the license passed unanimously.

The BOC also approved the JAG Grant for 2022. Waddell stated that this is done every year and that it rotates back and forth between the City of Americus and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department. “This year, it’s the City of Americus’s turn to apply for this grant,” Waddell said. He went on to say that all the BOC needs to do is to ratify the approval of this grant and that the grant helps the law enforcement departments of both the city and the county. This year, according to Waddell, the grant money is in the amount of $15,749.00. Waddell asked for a motion to approve the 2022 JAG Grant. Commissioner Roberson made a motion for approval and Commissioner Smith seconded the motion. A vote was taken and the motion to approve the grant passed unanimously.

In other news from the work session, there was a discussion of the proposals received for audit services. County Financial Director Della Griffin told the BOC that her department received two bids from two Albany, GA based firms that specialize in performing audits: Mauldin and Jenkins and Robert Baker and Associates. Griffin went on to say that she, along with County Administrator Rayetta Volley, researched both firms and came to a decision that Mauldin and Jenkins was best for the job.

Griffin stated that this firm has a lot of experience servicing several different counties in Georgia and that their reviews were very good, whereas Robert Baker and Associates only served two counties. Waddell asked Griffin how much money the county has spent over the last year with audit services and Griffin replied that it was almost $55,000 or $56,000. Waddell asked the Commissioners whether they wanted to vote on it now or wait and look at it for another week. Commissioner Jim Reid remarked that the hourly fee from Mauldin and Jenkins is $145 an hour and that of Robert Baker and Associates is $181 an hour. Commissioner Reid asked Volley if Mauldin and Jenkins would bill the county for 375 hours of work with the bill not exceeding $63,000 and Volley replied in the affirmative. Waddell then asked for a motion to approve Mauldin and Jenkins as the firm to perform the audit services for the BOC for the fiscal year of 2022 with the option to renew up to three years. Commissioner Roberson made a motion for approval and Commissioner Smith seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the motion to approve passed unanimously.

The BOC also approved a quitclaim deed for the YDC Center for a new fire station for Sumter County Fire and Rescue. This has been an on-going discussion with the BOC and Sumter County Fire and Rescue Chief Jerry Harmon stated that his department received the deed last Friday, but added that a phase 1 environmental impact study needed to be done. Harmon added that he turned the deed over to County Attorney Hayden Hooks for review and that all that is needed is for the BOC to approve the quitclaim deed. The area near the YDC Center where the fire station will be is an area that is a little bit over 50 acres of land. Waddell then entertained a motion for the approval of the quitclaim deed for the county to take possession of the YDC Center for the fire station. Commissioner Roberson made a motion for approval and Commissioner Smith seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the motion to approve passed unanimously.

The BOC also approved the purchase of a new truck for the Building and Grounds Department. B&G Director Daryl Dowdell requested that the BOC give him permission to purchase the truck for his department because the current one he has in poor working order. The amount of money to purchase the new vehicle is $51,000 and it will come out of the SPLOST funds. Commissioner Roberson made a motion for approval and Commissioner Smith seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the motion to approve passed unanimously.