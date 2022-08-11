Area Beat Report August 8 through 11
Published 3:40 pm Thursday, August 11, 2022
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Barthell, Hakeem Deon, 27, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- Cheatham, Ijermon, 28, Disorderly Conduct
- Gordon, Laquanna Shana, 31, Disorderly Conduct
- Hicks, Christopher Antonio., 38, Contempt of Court/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Mathis, Helena Smith, 58, Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Tag Registration Requirements
- Clemons, Donald Rashon, 31, Restraint of Dogs-Prohibition against Nuisances/Inoculation registration/tagging of animals
- Juarez, Jose, 75, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
8/8
- 429 Forrest St. Apt. Q at 2:01 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 303 E. Glessner St. at 12:06 a.m., Suicide Attempt/Threat
- 703 Harrold Ave. at 12:07 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 400 Tripp St. at Mike’s Party Center at 2:44 a.m., Forgery – 4th degree Misdemeanor
- 1201 N. MLK Blvd. at Big A Party Center at 4:28 a.m., Forgery – third degree
- 102 Eastview Circle Apt. C at 6:11 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 926 North MLK Blvd. at Fred’s Automotive at 8:51 a.m., Civil Matter
- 226 Brookdale Dr. at 11:15 a.m., Murder
- 247 Horton Dr. at 2:33 p.m., Restraint of Dogs/Prohibition against Nuisances
- 1711 E. Lamar St. WAL-MART at 2:35 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1040B E. Forsyth St. at Americus Package at 3 p.m., Theft By Deception – Felony
- 219A Horton Dr. at 3:04 p.m., Restraint of Dogs/Prohibition against Nuisances
- 105E Eastview Circle Apartments at 4:42 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 247 Horton Dr. at 5:48 p.m., Restraint of Dogs/Prohibition against Nuisances
- 107A West Forsyth St. at Final Faze Beauty Salon at 6:09 p.m., Trespassing
- E. Lamar St. at 5:42 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
8/9
- Hudson St. at Oglethorpe Ave. at 2:37 p.m., Driving without a valid license
- 703 Harrold Ave. at 2:56 p.m., Simple Assault
- 517 Barlow St. at 5:25 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/Identity Theft/Fraud
- 225B Horton Dr. at 1:20 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 7:09 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- Bozeman Circle at 7:49 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1711 E. Lamar St. WAL-MART at 9:03 p.m., Civil Matter
- 202 Elliot St. at 9:26 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1501 Felder St. at 7:27 a.m., Damage to Property
- 105 Mayo St. at Dental Partners at 7:38 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- Railroad St. at 10:06 a.m., Criminal Trespass
8/10
- 404 Country Club Dr. Apt. D at 12:48 a.m., Domestic dispute
- 1711 E. Lamar St. WAL-MART at 10:05 a.m., Damage to Property
- 118 Redrick St. at 10:34 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 902 Hancock St. at 12:29 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 817 Winchester Dr. at 2:38 p.m., Damage to Property
- 1410 Crawford St. at Maruti at 3:10 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 119 South Lee St. at 4:54 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Country Club Apartments Apt. O at 5:08 p.m., Stalking
- 1st Montgomery St. at E. Lester St. at 8:45 p.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
8/11/22
- Winn St. at E. Jefferson St. at 12:55 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- 921 Ridge St. at 5:20 a.m., Damage to Property