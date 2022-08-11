Area Beat Report August 8 through 11

Published 3:40 pm Thursday, August 11, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Barthell, Hakeem Deon, 27, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation
  • Cheatham, Ijermon, 28, Disorderly Conduct
  • Gordon, Laquanna Shana, 31, Disorderly Conduct
  • Hicks, Christopher Antonio., 38, Contempt of Court/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Mathis, Helena Smith, 58, Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Tag Registration Requirements
  • Clemons, Donald Rashon, 31, Restraint of Dogs-Prohibition against Nuisances/Inoculation registration/tagging of animals
  • Juarez, Jose, 75, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

8/8

  • 429 Forrest St. Apt. Q at 2:01 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 303 E. Glessner St. at 12:06 a.m., Suicide Attempt/Threat
  • 703 Harrold Ave. at 12:07 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 400 Tripp St. at Mike’s Party Center at 2:44 a.m., Forgery – 4th degree Misdemeanor
  • 1201 N. MLK Blvd. at Big A Party Center at 4:28 a.m., Forgery – third degree
  • 102 Eastview Circle Apt. C at 6:11 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 926 North MLK Blvd. at Fred’s Automotive at 8:51 a.m., Civil Matter
  • 226 Brookdale Dr. at 11:15 a.m., Murder
  • 247 Horton Dr. at 2:33 p.m., Restraint of Dogs/Prohibition against Nuisances
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. WAL-MART at 2:35 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1040B E. Forsyth St. at Americus Package at 3 p.m., Theft By Deception – Felony
  • 219A Horton Dr. at 3:04 p.m., Restraint of Dogs/Prohibition against Nuisances
  • 105E Eastview Circle Apartments at 4:42 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 247 Horton Dr. at 5:48 p.m., Restraint of Dogs/Prohibition against Nuisances
  • 107A West Forsyth St. at Final Faze Beauty Salon at 6:09 p.m., Trespassing
  • E. Lamar St. at 5:42 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop

8/9

  • Hudson St. at Oglethorpe Ave. at 2:37 p.m., Driving without a valid license
  • 703 Harrold Ave. at 2:56 p.m., Simple Assault
  • 517 Barlow St. at 5:25 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 225B Horton Dr. at 1:20 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 7:09 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • Bozeman Circle at 7:49 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. WAL-MART at 9:03 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 202 Elliot St. at 9:26 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1501 Felder St. at 7:27 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 105 Mayo St. at Dental Partners at 7:38 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • Railroad St. at 10:06 a.m., Criminal Trespass

8/10

  • 404 Country Club Dr. Apt. D at 12:48 a.m., Domestic dispute
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. WAL-MART at 10:05 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 118 Redrick St. at 10:34 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 902 Hancock St. at 12:29 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 817 Winchester Dr. at 2:38 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 1410 Crawford St. at Maruti at 3:10 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 119 South Lee St. at 4:54 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Country Club Apartments Apt. O at 5:08 p.m., Stalking
  • 1st Montgomery St. at E. Lester St. at 8:45 p.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits

8/11/22

  • Winn St. at E. Jefferson St. at 12:55 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • 921 Ridge St. at 5:20 a.m., Damage to Property

 

 

 

 

