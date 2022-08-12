Area Beat Report August 10 and 11
Published 2:51 pm Friday, August 12, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barthell, Allen Teremain (In Jail), 38, Felony Murder/Aggravated Assault/Probation Violation
- Hosley, Lakeria Shante (In Jail), 25, City Probation
- Mann, Shambretta Brielle (In Jail), 27, Failure to Appear/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
- Mitchell, Johnny Lee (In Jail), 58, Probation Violation
- Stephens, Quincy Kanta (In Jail), 42, Possession of Drugs with intent to distribute
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/10
- Hwy 280 West at Iris Dr. at 1:39 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 213 Prison Walk at Minner Brothers Farm at 11:13 a.m., Information for officer
- 120 Rainbow Terrace at 2:49 p.m., Warrant Service
- 145 Thomas Dr. at Rick Davis Rentals at 3:11 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 2436 Lee St. Rd. at 3:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 280 West at Bob Dodson Rd. at 3:37 p.m., Accident Report
- 1165 Cobb Cheek Rd. at 10:25 p.m., Civil Matter
- 508 Southwestern Circle at 1:38 a.m., Threats
- US Hwy 280 East and Lamar Rd. at 2:20 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 214B Cartwright Rd. at 3:13 a.m., Threats
- 155 Jimmy Wolfe Dr. at 4:52 a.m., Information for officer
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
- Cross, Keithon Rasheed, 20, Theft By Shoplifting
- Dice, Jacques Doleans, 34, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/No break lights or working turn signals
- Hicks, Christopher Antonio, 38, Driving while license suspended or revoked
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
8/11
- Winn St. at E. Jefferson St. at 12:55 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 921 Ridge St. at 5:20 a.m., Damage to Property
- Rees St. at Felder St. at 12:53 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/No break lights or working turn signals
- 119 S. Lee St. at 1:56 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:31 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 2:43 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 2011 Rose Avenue at 5:59 p.m., Civil Matter
- 1509B East Forsyth St. at Crickett at 6:44 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting