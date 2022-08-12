Area Beat Report August 10 and 11

Published 2:51 pm Friday, August 12, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Barthell, Allen Teremain (In Jail), 38, Felony Murder/Aggravated Assault/Probation Violation
  • Hosley, Lakeria Shante (In Jail), 25, City Probation
  • Mann, Shambretta Brielle (In Jail), 27, Failure to Appear/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Mitchell, Johnny Lee (In Jail), 58, Probation Violation
  • Stephens, Quincy Kanta (In Jail), 42, Possession of Drugs with intent to distribute

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/10

  • Hwy 280 West at Iris Dr. at 1:39 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 213 Prison Walk at Minner Brothers Farm at 11:13 a.m., Information for officer
  • 120 Rainbow Terrace at 2:49 p.m., Warrant Service
  • 145 Thomas Dr. at Rick Davis Rentals at 3:11 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 2436 Lee St. Rd. at 3:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 280 West at Bob Dodson Rd. at 3:37 p.m., Accident Report
  • 1165 Cobb Cheek Rd. at 10:25 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 508 Southwestern Circle at 1:38 a.m., Threats
  • US Hwy 280 East and Lamar Rd. at 2:20 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 214B Cartwright Rd. at 3:13 a.m., Threats
  • 155 Jimmy Wolfe Dr. at 4:52 a.m., Information for officer

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

  • Cross, Keithon Rasheed, 20, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Dice, Jacques Doleans, 34, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/No break lights or working turn signals
  • Hicks, Christopher Antonio, 38, Driving while license suspended or revoked

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

8/11

  • Winn St. at E. Jefferson St. at 12:55 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 921 Ridge St. at 5:20 a.m., Damage to Property
  • Rees St. at Felder St. at 12:53 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/No break lights or working turn signals
  • 119 S. Lee St. at 1:56 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:31 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 2:43 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 2011 Rose Avenue at 5:59 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 1509B East Forsyth St. at Crickett at 6:44 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting

 

 

 

 

 

