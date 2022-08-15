Area Beat Report Aug 12 to 15
Published 2:42 pm Monday, August 15, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Coley, Derrick Dexter (In Jail), 59, Simple Battery-Family Violence/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Fortson, Devin Saige (Bonded Out), 31, Battery/Robbery
- Fortson, Morgan Lane (Bonded Out), 25, Battery/Cruelty to Children in third degree
- Jones, Devon Clinton (Bonded Out), 20, Carrying weapon in school safety zone, school function or on to school property – MSD/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
- Rue, Allan Wright (In Jail), 42, Drug Court Follow Up
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/12
- Sumter Middle School at 8:55 a.m., Simple Battery against Public School/Disruption of Public School/Affray (Fighting)
- Sumter County Court house at 9:29 a.m., Lost/Stolen Tag
- 3077 Lamar Road at Spring Creek Marina/Booger Bottom at 3:58 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 245 Shiloh Rd. at Lot A at 7:11 p.m., Shots Fired
- 155 Stonewall Dr. at 8:10 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 314 Hwy 19 South at 8:24 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Lamar Road and North Spring Creek Circle at 11:02 p.m., Accident Report
- 143 Silvan Dr. at 2:23 a.m., 9 11 Hang Up
- 165 Lexington Circle at 2:51 a.m., Damage or Destroy a crop
- 121 Grover Dr. at 4:48 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
- GA Hwy 19 and GA Hwy 30 at 7:06 p.m., Driving too fast for conditions
- E. Lamar St. and Cherokee St. at 7:13 p.m., Failure to stop at stop sign
- GA Hwy 49 No:40 a.m., Theft
- Sam Bradley off Hwy 19 South at Mountain Creek Church of Americus at 1:20 p.m., Burglary
- 195 Dell Wood Dr. at 1:57 p.m., Alarm Activation
8/13
- 113A Graham St. at 2:29 p.m., Information for Officer
- 2494 Hwy 195 North at 5:17 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 114 Hooks Mill Rd. at 9:20 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- Middle River Rd. at 1:53 a.m., Loud Music
- GA Hwy 19 North at Mile Marker 17 at 2:07 a.m., Assist Motorist124 Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 8:51 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 425 Three Bridges Rd. at 7:35 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- Ashby St. at Lowe St. at 7:42 p.m., Traffic Stop/tail light offense
- Academy St. at Poplar St. at 7:46 p.m., Traffic Stop/Disregard need for tag/subject cleared car out of driveway and parked to roadway
8/14
- South GA Tech Parkway at Lacross Rd. at 2:11 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Patterson St. at North Jackson St. at 3:12 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 130 Carter St. at 9:56 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 113 N. County Line Rd. at 9:58 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 19 South at Albany-Dawson Rd. at 3:57 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 126 GA Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 4:14 p.m., Person Shot
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23 at 7:24 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- 648 GA Hwy 19 South at 2:38 a.m., Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 19 North at MM 14 at 2:49 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for speeding
- US Hwy 19 South at MM 2 at 3:16 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for no tag light
- US Hwy 19 South at MM 3 at 3:20 a.m., Warning for impeding the flow of traffic
- US Hwy 19 South at MM 6 at 3:22 a.m., Failure to have license on person
8/15
- 383 GA Hwy 280 West at 4:38 a.m., Missing Person
- Howard Johnson Rd. at 5:16 a.m., Damage to Property
- SGTC Parkway at Southerfield Rd. at 5:38 a.m., Information for officer
- US Hwy 19 South at SGTC Parkway at 1:58 a.m., Warning for tail light violation
- Glory Ct. at Lily Lane at 2:04 a.m., Warning for turn signals missing
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Burt, John Arthur, 63, DUI/Open container of alcohol in vehicle/No Insurance/Suspended Registration/Vehicle colliding with object
- Woods, Eugene, 66, Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against Nuisances
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
8/12
- 702 Felder St. Apt. C at 7:40 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 419 E. Hill St. at Apt. B at 10:57 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 218 Sun Valley Dr. at 11:47 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- 115 Andrews Dr. at 2:19 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
- 107 Prince St. at 3:51 p.m., Damage to Property
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 6:39 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- 436 South Lee St. at Apt. A8 at Americus Gardens Apartments at 9:20 p.m., Burglary – first degree
- 540 Tripp St. at Pepos at 9:47 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 119 Andrews Dr. at 8:26 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1610 East Forsyth St. at Trendy Nails and Spa at 9:08 a.m., Domestic Dispute
8/13
- 314B Forest St. at 9:22 a.m., Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass
- 605 Lowe St. at 1:54 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 911 Magnolia St. at 2:21 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 111 Santa Rosa Dr. at 1:22 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 334 Academy St. at 5:07 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 935 Davenport St. at 6:56 p.m., Simple Battery-Family Violence/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 125 West Lamar St. at Windsor Hotel at 11:32 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- N. Jackson St. at 9:39 p.m., DUI/Open container of alcohol in vehicle/No Insurance/Suspended Registration/Vehicle colliding with object
8/14
- 205 Horton Dr. Apt. B at 1:07 a.m., Domestic Dispute/Reckless Conduct/Discharge of Firearms on Property/Terroristic threats and Acts
- 1609 Lafayette St. at 7:38 a.m., Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against Nuisances
- 137 South Lee St. at 1:36 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1007 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6 at 2:30 p.m., Robbery
- 40D Brinson St. at 1:40 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 306 Hosanna Circle at 4:26 p.m., Loud and Unnecessary Noises-Prohibited
- 533 Wildwood Circle at 6:59 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 631 E. Forsyth St. at 9:44 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 1503B E. Lamar St. at 8:56 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 204 W. College St. at 11:07 p.m., Civil Matter