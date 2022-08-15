Area Beat Report Aug 12 to 15

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Coley, Derrick Dexter (In Jail), 59, Simple Battery-Family Violence/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Fortson, Devin Saige (Bonded Out), 31, Battery/Robbery
  • Fortson, Morgan Lane (Bonded Out), 25, Battery/Cruelty to Children in third degree
  • Jones, Devon Clinton (Bonded Out), 20, Carrying weapon in school safety zone, school function or on to school property – MSD/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
  • Rue, Allan Wright (In Jail), 42, Drug Court Follow Up

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/12

  • Sumter Middle School at 8:55 a.m., Simple Battery against Public School/Disruption of Public School/Affray (Fighting)
  • Sumter County Court house at 9:29 a.m., Lost/Stolen Tag
  • 3077 Lamar Road at Spring Creek Marina/Booger Bottom at 3:58 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 245 Shiloh Rd. at Lot A at 7:11 p.m., Shots Fired
  • 155 Stonewall Dr. at 8:10 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 314 Hwy 19 South at 8:24 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Lamar Road and North Spring Creek Circle at 11:02 p.m., Accident Report
  • 143 Silvan Dr. at 2:23 a.m., 9 11 Hang Up
  • 165 Lexington Circle at 2:51 a.m., Damage or Destroy a crop
  • 121 Grover Dr. at 4:48 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
  • GA Hwy 19 and GA Hwy 30 at 7:06 p.m., Driving too fast for conditions
  • E. Lamar St. and Cherokee St. at 7:13 p.m., Failure to stop at stop sign
  • GA Hwy 49 No:40 a.m., Theft
  • Sam Bradley off Hwy 19 South at Mountain Creek Church of Americus at 1:20 p.m., Burglary
  • 195 Dell Wood Dr. at 1:57 p.m., Alarm Activation

8/13

  • 113A Graham St. at 2:29 p.m., Information for Officer
  • 2494 Hwy 195 North at 5:17 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 114 Hooks Mill Rd. at 9:20 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • Middle River Rd. at 1:53 a.m., Loud Music
  • GA Hwy 19 North at Mile Marker 17 at 2:07 a.m., Assist Motorist124 Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 8:51 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 425 Three Bridges Rd. at 7:35 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • Ashby St. at Lowe St. at 7:42 p.m., Traffic Stop/tail light offense
  • Academy St. at Poplar St. at 7:46 p.m., Traffic Stop/Disregard need for tag/subject cleared car out of driveway and parked to roadway

8/14

  • South GA Tech Parkway at Lacross Rd. at 2:11 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Patterson St. at North Jackson St. at 3:12 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 130 Carter St. at 9:56 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 113 N. County Line Rd. at 9:58 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 19 South at Albany-Dawson Rd. at 3:57 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 126 GA Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 4:14 p.m., Person Shot
  • GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23 at 7:24 p.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 648 GA Hwy 19 South at 2:38 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 19 North at MM 14 at 2:49 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for speeding
  • US Hwy 19 South at MM 2 at 3:16 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for no tag light
  • US Hwy 19 South at MM 3 at 3:20 a.m., Warning for impeding the flow of traffic
  • US Hwy 19 South at MM 6 at 3:22 a.m., Failure to have license on person

8/15

  • 383 GA Hwy 280 West at 4:38 a.m., Missing Person
  • Howard Johnson Rd. at 5:16 a.m., Damage to Property
  • SGTC Parkway at Southerfield Rd. at 5:38 a.m., Information for officer
  • US Hwy 19 South at SGTC Parkway at 1:58 a.m., Warning for tail light violation
  • Glory Ct. at Lily Lane at 2:04 a.m., Warning for turn signals missing

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Burt, John Arthur, 63, DUI/Open container of alcohol in vehicle/No Insurance/Suspended Registration/Vehicle colliding with object
  • Woods, Eugene, 66, Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against Nuisances

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

8/12

  • 702 Felder St. Apt. C at 7:40 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 419 E. Hill St. at Apt. B at 10:57 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 218 Sun Valley Dr. at 11:47 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • 115 Andrews Dr. at 2:19 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 107 Prince St. at 3:51 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 6:39 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 436 South Lee St. at Apt. A8 at Americus Gardens Apartments at 9:20 p.m., Burglary – first degree
  • 540 Tripp St. at Pepos at 9:47 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 119 Andrews Dr. at 8:26 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1610 East Forsyth St. at Trendy Nails and Spa at 9:08 a.m., Domestic Dispute

8/13

  • 314B Forest St. at 9:22 a.m., Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass
  • 605 Lowe St. at 1:54 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 911 Magnolia St. at 2:21 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 111 Santa Rosa Dr. at 1:22 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 334 Academy St. at 5:07 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 935 Davenport St. at 6:56 p.m., Simple Battery-Family Violence/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 125 West Lamar St. at Windsor Hotel at 11:32 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • N. Jackson St. at 9:39 p.m., DUI/Open container of alcohol in vehicle/No Insurance/Suspended Registration/Vehicle colliding with object

8/14

  • 205 Horton Dr. Apt. B at 1:07 a.m., Domestic Dispute/Reckless Conduct/Discharge of Firearms on Property/Terroristic threats and Acts
  • 1609 Lafayette St. at 7:38 a.m., Restraint of Dogs and Prohibition against Nuisances
  • 137 South Lee St. at 1:36 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1007 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6 at 2:30 p.m., Robbery
  • 40D Brinson St. at 1:40 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 306 Hosanna Circle at 4:26 p.m., Loud and Unnecessary Noises-Prohibited
  • 533 Wildwood Circle at 6:59 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 631 E. Forsyth St. at 9:44 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 1503B E. Lamar St. at 8:56 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 204 W. College St. at 11:07 p.m., Civil Matter

