Area Beat Report August 15 and 16

Published 1:38 pm Tuesday, August 16, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Burke, Wanda Jean (In Jail), 55, Theft By Deception – Felony
  • Davis, Kenneth Lee (In Jail), 29, Reckless Conduct
  • Hall, Tyrell Kivon Rashad (In Jail), 23, Failure to Appear
  • Jones, Devon Clinton (In Jail), 20, Theft By Shoplifting/Obstruction of an officer
  • Tumlin, Christy Lynn (In Jail), Holding for Schley County
  • Washington, Tony Randal (In Jail), 57, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Williams, Quentin Asanti (In Jail), 21, Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/15

  • 166 N Spring Creek Circle at 1:33 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 596 Upper River Rd. at 3:22 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 166 Sylvan Rd. at 5:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 19 South at SGTC Parkway at 1:58 a.m., Warning for tail light violation
  • Glory Ct. at Lily Lane at 2:04 a.m., Traffic Stop/Turn signals missing
  • 383 GA Hwy 280 West at 4:38 a.m., Missing Person
  • Howard Johnson Rd. at 5:16 a.m., Damage to Property
  • SGTC Parkway at Southerfield Rd. at 5:38 a.m., Information for officer
  • 1109 Oglethorpe Ave. Apt. B at 8:53 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:48 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Obstruction of an officer
  • 119 Old Andersonville Rd. at 9:52 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 119 South Lee St. at 1:36 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1130 Felder St. at Apt. D Lexington Apartments at 1:48 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 105 Country Club Apartment O at 2:30 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 119 South Lee St. at 3:30 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 108 Masonic St. at 6:55 p.m., Deceased Person
  • 103 Knollwood Dr. Apt. L at 7:31 p.m., Missing Person
  • Adderton St. at 11:24 p.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
  • South Lee St. at 1:01 a.m., Welfare Check

8/16

  • Ashby St. at Poplar St. at 3:44 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits

 

 

More Local News

Area Beat Report Aug 12 to 15

Area Beat Report August 10 and 11

Concern over lack of ambulance service in Sumter County expressed at Board of Commissioners Work Session

Area Beat Report August 8 through 11

Print Article