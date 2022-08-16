Area Beat Report August 15 and 16
Published 1:38 pm Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Burke, Wanda Jean (In Jail), 55, Theft By Deception – Felony
- Davis, Kenneth Lee (In Jail), 29, Reckless Conduct
- Hall, Tyrell Kivon Rashad (In Jail), 23, Failure to Appear
- Jones, Devon Clinton (In Jail), 20, Theft By Shoplifting/Obstruction of an officer
- Tumlin, Christy Lynn (In Jail), Holding for Schley County
- Washington, Tony Randal (In Jail), 57, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Williams, Quentin Asanti (In Jail), 21, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/15
- 166 N Spring Creek Circle at 1:33 p.m., Damage to Property
- 596 Upper River Rd. at 3:22 p.m., Welfare Check
- 166 Sylvan Rd. at 5:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 South at SGTC Parkway at 1:58 a.m., Warning for tail light violation
- Glory Ct. at Lily Lane at 2:04 a.m., Traffic Stop/Turn signals missing
- 383 GA Hwy 280 West at 4:38 a.m., Missing Person
- Howard Johnson Rd. at 5:16 a.m., Damage to Property
- SGTC Parkway at Southerfield Rd. at 5:38 a.m., Information for officer
- 1109 Oglethorpe Ave. Apt. B at 8:53 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:48 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Obstruction of an officer
- 119 Old Andersonville Rd. at 9:52 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 119 South Lee St. at 1:36 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1130 Felder St. at Apt. D Lexington Apartments at 1:48 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 105 Country Club Apartment O at 2:30 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 119 South Lee St. at 3:30 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
- 108 Masonic St. at 6:55 p.m., Deceased Person
- 103 Knollwood Dr. Apt. L at 7:31 p.m., Missing Person
- Adderton St. at 11:24 p.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- South Lee St. at 1:01 a.m., Welfare Check
8/16
- Ashby St. at Poplar St. at 3:44 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits