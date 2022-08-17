Area Beat Report August 16 2022
Published 3:11 pm Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Darity, Caleb Lewis (In Jail), 24, Housing for Macon County
- Davis, Kenneth Lee (Bonded Out), 29, Reckless Conduct/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Delk, Whitney Danielle (In Jail), 28, Probation Violation/Failure to Appear
- Flanagan, Teaniscer Tvette (In Jail), 43, Forgery 4th degree-Checks under $1,500/Forgery 3rd degree (Felony)
- Harpe, Jada Cyterial (In Jail), 21, False report of a crime/Simple Battery/Aggravated Assault/Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- Heard, Queta Kenta (In Jail), 21, Housing for Macon County
- Lagree, Terrance Leon (In Jail), 27, Driving while unlicensed/Speeding
- Mathis, Bryan Christopher (In Jail), Housing for Macon County
- Redding, Alezae (In Jail), 25, Housing for Macon County
- Rogers, Jeonee (In Jail), 29, Housing for Macon County
- Tuff, David Evern (In Jail), 65, Housing for Macon County
- Tumlin, Christy Lynn (Bonded Out), 41, Holding for Schley County
- Turner, Bradley A (In Jail), 32, Housing for Macon County
- Turner, Gregory Bernard (In Jail), 56, Housing for Macon County
- Walker, Kimtrieve R (In Jail), 22, Housing for Macon County
- Wright, Latoya Renee (In Jail), 35, Forgery 4th degree checks under $1,500/Forgery – third degree (Felony)
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/16
- 185 Lakeview Dr. at 4:28 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School, Fight
- 416 N Bond St. Apt. C at 11:23 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 304 Johnson St. at 11:25 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 16 at 3:19 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 279 Old Plains Hwy at 3:23 p.m., Identity Theft
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 3:26 p.m., Failure to Register as a sex offender
- Winder St. at Freeman Ave. at 3:49 p.m., Welfare Check
- Alington Dr. and Hwy 280 at 6:06 p.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 11:30 p.m., Driving while unlicensed/Speeding
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 2:16 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 North at MM 14 at 2:18 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 319 James Hart Rd. at 2:26 a.m., Welfare Check
8/17
- 1008 N Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at King Motel at 3:17 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for no tag
- US Hwy 19 North and Hwy 30 at 3:20 a.m., Warning for speeding
- US Hwy 19 North and Hwy 30 at 4:20 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 4:20 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 5:16 a.m., Traffic Stop/issuance of a citation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Washington, Tony Randal, 57, Terroristic Threats and Acts
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
8/15
- S. Lee St. at 1:01 a.m., Welfare Check
8/16
- Ashby St. at Poplar St. at 3:44 a.m., Discharging firearms in the city limits
- 319A South Jackson St. at 6:49 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 1304 Elm Ave. Apt. 3 at 8:47 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 10:56 a.m., False Report of a crime
- Roadway of Lonnie Lane at 9:26 a.m., Simple Battery/Aggravated Assault/Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 704 Brooklyn Terrace at 12:06 p.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
- 1456 E. Forsyth St. at 1:02 p.m., Dumping or depositing of litter.
- 112 N. Hudson St. at Cook Out at 3:48 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 114 Industrial Blvd. at 11:55 a.m., Forgery fourth degree (Felony)
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 4:32 p.m., Forgery fourth degree-Misdemeanor
- 1700 E. Lamar St. at Lowes at 4:39 p.m., Forgery – third degree
- 202 Mill Creek Rd. at 8:37 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1018 Simmons Dr. at 10:11 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 1308 Southerfield Rd. at 11:25 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
8/17
- Valley Dr. at Valley Dr. Ext. at 4:29 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 1119 Magnolia St. at 6:10 a.m., Civil Matter