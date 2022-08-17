Happy Birthday Rosalynn Carter! Celebrating with Georgia Farm Bureau and Georgia Library System

The Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail is partnering with Georgia Public Library Service and the Georgia Farm Bureau to establish new pollinator gardens in honor of Rosalynn Carter’s 95th birthday. Our goal was to add 95 new gardens registered with the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail. We exceeded our goal with over 240 new public and private gardens registered! The new pollinator gardens include small container gardens, as well as larger in-ground gardens. Gardens are scattered across the state in public places like museums, libraries, businesses, schools, and private home gardens. Photos of many of the gardens are posted online at www.rosalynncarterbutterflytrail.org along with the list of every garden registered with the trail.

In addition to all the new pollinator gardens added in July and August, the Georgia Farm Bureau and The Georgia Public Library Service selected the children’s book The Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail: A Journey Through Plains to be placed in all 420 libraries in the state! The book combines Mrs. Carter’s love of Monarch butterflies with her love of reading. Written by Annette Wise with the forward by Rosalynn Carter, the reader takes a journey around Plains following a special Monarch butterfly that befriends a young Rosalynn Smith Carter.

In honor of Mrs. Rosalynn Carter’s 95th birthday, over 50 Georgia libraries have established pollinator gardens and are using these gardens as learning experiences as well as providing habitat for pollinators.

The Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail is hosting The Great Georgia Pollinator Census on August 20th at the Welcome Center in Plains starting at 10:00 am. Participants will join other citizen scientists around Georgia as we assist UGA researchers keep track of our pollinator populations. For more information on this Saturday’s activities, call 229-824-4567.