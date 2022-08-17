SUMTER COUNTY RESIDENT WINS DISTINGUISHED AWARD FOR YOUTH INFLUENCE

(TUCKER, Ga., August 12, 2022) — Dr. Crystal R. Perry of Sumter County was recently awarded the William H. Booth Award for the Southwest District which recognizes the outstanding work of Georgia extension agents involved in the 4-H program.

The Booth Awards, sponsored by Georgia Electric Membership Corp., were presented during the 79th annual Georgia 4-H State Congress.

The award was established in 1979 in honor of Booth, a rural electric pioneer who founded the Jackson EMC in Jefferson, Ga. Booth encouraged Georgia’s 41 EMCs to consistently and collectively support statewide 4-H programs.

“Georgia 4-H provides a powerful positive influence on young people’s lives through 4-H Extension Agents like Crystal Perry,” says Georgia EMC’s Media Relations Manager Walter Jones. “By making a commitment to youth as they contribute their time, creativity and caring dedication, they make a difference across their communities and our state. Georgia’s EMCs share that commitment of improving the communities where we serve and are proud to sponsor an award that highlights these exceptional agents.”

Dr. Perry has a passion for working to serve at-risk youth with positive youth development programming. One of her most notable projects is developing and coordinating the inclusive sustainable communities’ diversity and inclusion project, ROCKETS, to expand access to the 4-H program and provide work-based experiences for youth living with health conditions and disabilities.

She is also a recipient of the 40 Under 40 Award from “Rural Leader Magazine.” Under her leadership and with her strategic recruitment efforts, Sumter County 4-H volunteers have donated 1,344 hours toward the local program.

The William H. Booth Award is an honor acknowledging both peer recognition and career achievement. Extension agents from all four districts were elected from their district for more than seven years in 4-H professional achievement, 4-H educational development, professional and university service, and philosophy. Nominees must complete a rigorous application and interview process.

Georgia EMC is the statewide trade association representing the state’s 41 electric cooperatives, Oglethorpe Power Corp., Georgia Transmission Corp. and Georgia System Operations Corp. Collectively, Georgia’s customer-owned co-ops provide electricity and related services to 4.4 million people, nearly half of Georgia’s population, across 73 percent of the state’s land area. To learn more, visit www