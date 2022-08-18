Area Beat Report August 17 and 18
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Ewings, Wayne Cecil (Sentenced), 56, Sentenced
- Harris, Carlos Ramon (In Jail), 39, Child Support Bench Warrant
- Hightower, Quendarious De’Wain Latre (In Jail), 20, Possession of Marijuana/Carrying weapon in school safety zone
- Hollis, Zerrick Jurrell (In Jail), 45, Following too closely/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/DUI/Alcohol/Failure to Appear/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Jones, Lazelle (In Jail), 61, Child Support Bench Warrant
- Munns, Antorie Derell (In Jail), 32, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to have license on person/Giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer/Failure to Appear/Probation Violation
- Oliver, Reginald Corvin (In Jail), 38, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Failure to Appear
- Robinson, John David (In Jail), 36, Violation of sex offender Registration
- Simmons, Jorrey James (In Jail), 24, Theft By Shoplifting
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/17
- 1008 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at King Motel at 3:17 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for no tag
- US Hwy 19 North and Hwy 30 at 3:20 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- US Hwy 19 North and Hwy 30 at 4:20 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23 at 4:24 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 4:24 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 5:16 a.m., Traffic Stop/Citation
- Lamar Rd. at MP 3 at 8:36 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 10:58 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- GA Hwy 195 N about Lamar Rd. at 12:19 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Bumphead Rd. at Learning Lane at 1:38 p.m., Information for officer
- US Hwy 280 East about Mile Post 19 at 3:46 p.m., Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license
- GA Hwy 195 N at Lime Creek at 5:05 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 317 Bob Hall Rd. at 7:39 p.m., Bad Child
- US Hwy 19 at Magnolia St. at 1:39 a.m., Following too closely/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/DUI/Alcohol/Failure to Appear/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
8/18
- Hwy 27 and Overlock Rd. at 1:33 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
8/17
- Valley Dr. at Valley Dr. Extension at 4:29 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 1119 Magnolia St. at 6:10 a.m., Civil Matter
- Border St. at Simmons Dr. at 8:51 a.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Warrant Executed
- Patterson St. at North MLK Jr. Blvd. at 12:03 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 2:47 p.m., Contempt of Court
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 2:51 p.m., Contempt of Court
- 101 W. Lamar St. at Americus Visitors Center at 12:41 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 130 Lonnie Lane at Apt. 116 at 3:34 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1101 Martin Luther King Jr. at 11:57 p.m., Warrant Executed