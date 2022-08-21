Food, Slushies, Fun and Fireworks at GSW Men’s Soccer Season Opener

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS — The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team opens its regular season schedules with a home match on Thursday, September 25 at Hurricane Field.

“Under the Lights” presented by Wolf Creek Plantation is free admission and features free food, activities, giveaways, and amazing post-match fireworks by Southern Sky Fireworks!

Event highlights include:

Free shaved ice drinks from Kona Ice

Treats from the Surge’s Street Eats food truck

Free food off the grill and block party activities

Visits from the GSW mascot Surge

Wolf Creek Plantation will have a tent with their ever-popular wine slushie drinks available for purchase for $5 each. IDs will be checked to receive a wristband required for purchase

A tent with drinks and snacks will be provided for Canes 360 members, and the Rotary Club of Americus will be hosting its monthly Thirsty Thursday event for rotarians at the field as well.

The block party begins at 6 p.m. The Hurricanes kick off at 7 p.m. against Southern Wesleyan University. The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9 p.m.