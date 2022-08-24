Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club

By: Tracy K. Hall

Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.

Eric stated, “It is a great honor to receive this award and we have excellent board members across this great state of Georgia. To receive this award is humbling. I want to personally thank the Boys and Girls Club of Albany for nominating me, the Macon County Community, my staff and most importantly my family who support me to receive this award for our community”

Eric is currently serving as the Chief of Police for Montezuma and Oglethorpe. He is married to Tracy Lusane Finch and has two sons, Eric, Jr., and Sage. Eric also serves as a steward for the Allen Chapel AME Church in Americus and is a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

The Boys and Girls Club’s mission is “To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.” If you would like to learn more about the club, please visit their website at bgca.org. Congratulations Chief Finch! Job well done!