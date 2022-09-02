Americus Police Department seeks information on aggravated assualt

Press Release from Americus Police Department

On September 1, 2022 at approximately 5:48 PM officers of the Americus Police

Department responded to the area of Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street to a

report of shots fired. Witnesses stated that the occupants of two vehicles exchanged

gunfire with each other and then left the area. The vehicles are described as a dark

green SUV of unknown make and model and a black Chevrolet sedan, possibly an

Impala. Officers recovered evidence from the scene and documented damage to two

parked vehicles.

While investigating the incident on Barbara Battle Way, officers were notified that a

gunshot victim had driven himself to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Officers

responded to the hospital and interviewed the victim who stated that he was inside his

residence in the 900 block of N Jackson Street when he heard gunfire outside and was

struck by a projectile that came through a window in his house. The investigation is

ongoing.

Anyone with information with information on this incident is asked to call the

Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.

Information may also be called in to the Anonymous Tip Line at 229-924-4102.