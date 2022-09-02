Americus Police Department seeks information on aggravated assualt
Published 10:50 am Friday, September 2, 2022
Press Release from Americus Police Department
On September 1, 2022 at approximately 5:48 PM officers of the Americus Police
Department responded to the area of Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street to a
report of shots fired. Witnesses stated that the occupants of two vehicles exchanged
gunfire with each other and then left the area. The vehicles are described as a dark
green SUV of unknown make and model and a black Chevrolet sedan, possibly an
Impala. Officers recovered evidence from the scene and documented damage to two
parked vehicles.
While investigating the incident on Barbara Battle Way, officers were notified that a
gunshot victim had driven himself to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Officers
responded to the hospital and interviewed the victim who stated that he was inside his
residence in the 900 block of N Jackson Street when he heard gunfire outside and was
struck by a projectile that came through a window in his house. The investigation is
ongoing.
Anyone with information with information on this incident is asked to call the
Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.
Information may also be called in to the Anonymous Tip Line at 229-924-4102.