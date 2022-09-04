Wildcats fall at Early County in old fashion cat fight

From Staff Reports

BLAKELY, GA – With less than six minutes to go in the game, the Schley County Wildcats (SC) had a 17-12 lead over Early County (EC) and the SC defense was able to come up with a goal line stand, denying the Bobcats the end zone on four downs. However, on the Wildcats’ ensuing possession, they fumbled the ball at the four-yard line and the Bobcats recovered the ball. EC running back Charles Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown .The two-point conversion failed, but that touchdown was enough to give EC a 19-17 victory over the Wildcats on Friday, September 2 at Early County High School in Blakely, GA.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Wildcats broke the deadlock first

when quarterback Jay Kanazawa threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to

Kendall Sims with 3:50 to play before halftime. The extra point by

Miguel Yangzhou-Rueda was good and the Wildcats had a 7-0 lead.

The Bobcats had a response, however, as Williams scored the first of

his two touchdowns on 53-yard run from scrimmage. The extra point by

Mason Warfield was good and the score was tied at 7-7 with 11:43 to

play in the third quarter.

The Wildcats were able to regain the lead with 8:09 left in the third

when Yanez-Rueda nailed a 30-yard field goal, but the Bobcats counter

punched with 11:15 to go in the game when Jeremiah Hutchins scored a

15-yard rushing touchdown. Warfield’s extra point attempt failed, but

EC had the lead.

However, it didn’t take long for the Wildcats to respond. It took not

much more than a minute for SC to orchestrate a drive that ended with

a nine-yard touchdown pass from Kanazawa to Luke Forehand. The PAT by

Yanez-Rueda was good and the Wildcats led 17-13 with 10:16 to go in

the contest.

Being that this was an “old fashion cat fight”, the Bobcats were

poised to strike back and they were able to mount a drive that went

all the way down near the SC goal line, but the Wildcats were able to

pull off a courageous goal line stand, denying the Bobcats the end

zone on all four downs. With a little less than six minutes to play,

all SC had to do was move the ball and run the clock.

However, SC fumbled the ball at its own four-yard line and the Bobcats

were able to recover to give themselves a second chance to take the

lead. They were able to do just that as Williams scored his second

rushing touchdown of the night from nine yards out with 5:36 to play.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they were not able to make the

come-from-behind score and they went on to lose to the Bobcats 19-17.

Kanazawa was 19 for 33 passing for 190 yards, two touchdowns and one

interception, while running back Malachi Banks led the Wildcats in the

ground game with 20 yards on nine carries.

SC wide receiver JaLewis Solomon led the Wildcats’ receiving corps

with eight catches for 95 yards and both Luke Forehand and Kendall

Sims each had a touchdown reception.

On the defensive side of the ball, both Kabreon Aldridge and Carson

Westbrook led the Wildcats in tackles with 10 and Luke forehand had

nine tackles on the night, including 1.5 tackles for loss.

The Wildcats (1-1) will try to rebound from the setback against EC

when they host Bleckley County on Friday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m.