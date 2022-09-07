Despite leading 10-0 in corner kicks, GSW Men’s Soccer falls at Embry-Riddle

Published 5:03 pm Wednesday, September 7, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

GSW junior midfielder Matteo Landais is seen here competing for the Hurricanes. Photo by GSW Athletics

From Staff Reports

 

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – The Georgia Southwestern State University Men’s Soccer Team (GSW) had several chances to score goals against Embry-Riddle University, as GSW earned 10 corner kicks during the match to none for ERU. However, the Hurricanes were not able to advantage of their chances, while the Eagles got a goal from Eden Bokobza in the 23rd minute. That goal ended up being enough for the Eagles to defeat GSW 1-0 on Saturday, September 3 at Embry-Riddle University.

In addition to earning 10 corner kicks during the match, the Hurricanes also outshot the Eagles. GSW had a total of 18 shots with four of them being on goal. The Eagles had a total of 10 shots during the match with two of them being on goal.

The Hurricanes (3-1) will compete in their first Peach Belt Conference match of the season when they head up the road to St. Augustine, FL to take on Flagler College on Wednesday, September 7 at 7 p.m.

 

 

 

More Sports

GSW soccer players Alvarez and Bedleg named top performers in August

Lady Hurricanes fall to UAH for first loss of the season

Wildcats fall at Early County in old fashion cat fight

Turnovers, penalties and poor tackling lead to Southland’s loss at home to Westfield

Print Article