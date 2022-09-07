GSW soccer players Alvarez and Bedleg named top performers in August

Published 5:16 pm Wednesday, September 7, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

GSW soccer players Geraldine Alvarez and Lucas Bedleg were recently named the top performers in August for their accomplishments on the pitch. Photo by GSW Athletics

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Women’s soccer forward Geraldine Alvarez and men’s soccer forward Lucas Bedleg have been named the Georgia Southwestern State University Department of Athletics top performers for the month of August.

Alvarez, a senior from Bogota, Columbia, helped lead GSW to a perfect 3-0 start this fall. She was on the pitch for 216 of a possible 270 minutes and had two assists, including one in each of the Lady Hurricanes last two matches. GSW has outscored its opponents, 12-2, for the largest goal differential through three matches in program history.   

Bedleg, a freshman from Andelarrot, France, has five goals through three matches as the GSW men are undefeated, as well, at 3-0. He wrapped up the month with a hat trick against Middle Georgia State on Wednesday. It was only the second time a Hurricane has scored three goals in a match. Bedleg led the Peach Belt Conference in August in goals and points. He has a 0.636 shots on goal percentage.    

GSW coaches nominate athletes and vote for the recipients of the top performers award on the first Friday of each month.

