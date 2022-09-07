Partnership with BallotTrax Adds Confidence and Convenience to Mail Voting

Atlanta- Last week, Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the start of the absentee ballot request period for the General Election in November. Today, he is reminding Georgia voters that they have access to BallotTrax, the online tracking tool that allows voters to monitor the status of their absentee ballots through the United States Postal Service.

Voters who register at Georgia.BallotTrax.net will receive up-to-date notifications when their ballot is picked up by the USPS, when it is in transit, when it has been delivered to the election office, and when it has been accepted by county elections officials. Voters can choose to receive updates via text, email or phone. Keeping up with ballots step-by-step as they move through the mail system is designed to keep voters informed and increase voter confidence in the elections process.

First implemented statewide in 2020, BallotTrax is available free of charge to any Georgia voter in all 159 counties. Nearly half a million Georgians took advantage of this partnership in 2020 and anyone planning to vote by mail this year should visit BallotTrax to register and monitor their ballot status. Visit My Voter Page, make a plan, and cast your ballot in the upcoming November election.