Area Beat Report September 7 and 8
Published 3:33 pm Friday, September 9, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Battle, Wanda Denise (In Jail), 50, Probation Violation
- Brown, Traveon Markise (In Jail), 20, Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
- Dice, Deion Kortez (Bonded Out), 28, Speeding/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to Appear
- Simmons, Corey Anderson (In Jail), 28, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana/Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit felonies
- Williams, Cherry Machelle ( In Jail), 53, Probation Violation
- Brown, James Darron (Rebook), Affray (Fighting)
•Sanchez, Marco A. (Bonded Out), 24, Driving while unlicensed
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/7
- 104A Rainbow Terrace at 1:36 p.m., Civil Matter
- 506 US Hwy 280 East at Get and Go at 5:36 p.m., Accident Report
- 138 Bob Dodson Rd. at 10:39 p.m., Vehicle Theft
- 294 Bob Hale RD. at 11:31 p.m., Bad Child
- 153 Sixth St. at 11:47 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 481 Flintside Dr. at Rouse Ln. at 4:38 a.m., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 27 at Mile Marker 28 at 4:07 a.m., Accident Report
- 516 E. Forsyth St. at 1:52 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd degree/Criminal Attempt to commit a felony
- Roadway of Ashby St. at 8:25 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 12:38 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 300 W. Jefferson St. at 1:24 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1101 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 2:25 p.m., Civil Matter
- 119 N. Lee St. at Citizens Bank of Americus at 2:51 p.m., Forgery – 4th Degree
- 704 Felder St. at 4:24 p.m., Simple Assault
- Bell St. at 9:09 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Patterson and Davis St. at 9:57 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- 605 Eastview Circle at Apartment B at 12:41 a.m., Domestic Dispute
9/8
- 110 US Hwy 280 West at Gas N Go at 4:09 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 321 Lacross Rd. at Lot 36 at 4:26 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 130 Lexington Circle at Lot 13 at 4:44 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 455 GA Hwy 280 West at 1:18 a.m., Bad Child
- 123 Rainbow Terrace at 1:29 a.m., Welfare Check
- 805 Flintside Dr. at 4:05 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 130 Lexington Circle at 4:44 a.m., Assist another Agency
- 884 Youngsmill Rd. at 7:24 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 115 Labradore Trail at 7:28 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 136 Rainbow Terrace at 9:35 a.m., Animal Complaint
- US Hwy 280 East and District Line Rd. at 2:36 p.m., Accident With Injuries
- 143 Arlington Dr. Ext. at 3:34 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Post 12 at 3:49 p.m., Accident Report
- 363 Arch Helms Rd. at 8:39 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 417 Southerfield Rd. at Nitruen Ag Solutions at 8:59 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 112 Aster Dr. at 10:44 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- GA Hwy 27 East at Brickyard Rd. at 10:44 p.m., Traffic Stop
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Shelton, Hamil, 37, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Headlight Requirements
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
9/8
- 601 Eastview Circle at 3:01 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 117B Hanson Dr. at 4:31 a.m., Domestic Dispute