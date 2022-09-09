Area Beat Report September 7 and 8

Published 3:33 pm Friday, September 9, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Battle, Wanda Denise (In Jail), 50, Probation Violation
  • Brown, Traveon Markise (In Jail), 20, Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
  • Dice, Deion Kortez (Bonded Out), 28, Speeding/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to Appear
  • Simmons, Corey Anderson (In Jail), 28, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana/Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit felonies
  • Williams, Cherry Machelle ( In Jail), 53, Probation Violation
  • Brown, James Darron (Rebook), Affray (Fighting)
    •Sanchez, Marco A. (Bonded Out), 24, Driving while unlicensed

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/7

  • 104A Rainbow Terrace at 1:36 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 506 US Hwy 280 East at Get and Go at 5:36 p.m., Accident Report
  • 138 Bob Dodson Rd. at 10:39 p.m., Vehicle Theft
  • 294 Bob Hale RD. at 11:31 p.m., Bad Child
  • 153 Sixth St. at 11:47 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 481 Flintside Dr. at Rouse Ln. at 4:38 a.m., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 27 at Mile Marker 28 at 4:07 a.m., Accident Report
  • 516 E. Forsyth St. at 1:52 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd degree/Criminal Attempt to commit a felony
  • Roadway of Ashby St. at 8:25 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 12:38 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 300 W. Jefferson St. at 1:24 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1101 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 2:25 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 119 N. Lee St. at Citizens Bank of Americus at 2:51 p.m., Forgery – 4th Degree
  • 704 Felder St. at 4:24 p.m., Simple Assault
  • Bell St. at 9:09 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Patterson and Davis St. at 9:57 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
  • 605 Eastview Circle at Apartment B at 12:41 a.m., Domestic Dispute

9/8

  • 110 US Hwy 280 West at Gas N Go at 4:09 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 321 Lacross Rd. at Lot 36 at 4:26 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 130 Lexington Circle at Lot 13 at 4:44 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 455 GA Hwy 280 West at 1:18 a.m., Bad Child
  • 123 Rainbow Terrace at 1:29 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 805 Flintside Dr. at 4:05 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 130 Lexington Circle at 4:44 a.m., Assist another Agency
  • 884 Youngsmill Rd. at 7:24 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 115 Labradore Trail at 7:28 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 136 Rainbow Terrace at 9:35 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • US Hwy 280 East and District Line Rd. at 2:36 p.m., Accident With Injuries
  • 143 Arlington Dr. Ext. at 3:34 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Post 12 at 3:49 p.m., Accident Report
  • 363 Arch Helms Rd. at 8:39 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 417 Southerfield Rd. at Nitruen Ag Solutions at 8:59 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 112 Aster Dr. at 10:44 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • GA Hwy 27 East at Brickyard Rd. at 10:44 p.m., Traffic Stop

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Shelton, Hamil, 37, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Headlight Requirements

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

9/8

  • Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana/Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit felonies
  • 601 Eastview Circle at 3:01 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 117B Hanson Dr. at 4:31 a.m., Domestic Dispute

 

More News

Partnership with BallotTrax Adds Confidence and Convenience to Mail Voting

Americus Police Department seeks information on aggravated assualt

Area Beat Report Aug 29

Area Beat Report Aug 25 and 26

Print Article