Lady Hurricanes open PBC play with loss at North Georgia

From Staff Reports

DAHLONEGA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Soccer Team (GSW) traveled up to Dahlonega, GA in hopes beginning Peach Belt Conference play with a win over the Lady Nighthawks of the University of North Georgia. However, UNG scored two goals in the first half and one in the second on their way to a 3-0 clean sheet (shut out) victory over the Lady Hurricanes on Saturday, September 10.

This was a game in which the Lady Nighthawks controlled most of the run of play and they had a total of nine shots on goal, while the Lady Hurricanes were able to muster only one the entire match.

In the 17th minute, GSW Goalkeeper Grace O’shaughnessy kept the Lady Hurricanes in the game and the score at 0-0 when she saved a shot from UNG’s Cat Watry, but one minute later, O’Shaughnessy wasn’t as fortunate, as Abbie Crane gave the Lady Nighthawks a 1-0 lead with a goal off an assist from Megan Dumond.

In the 23rd minute, Eva Gradl tried to give GSW the equalizer when she took a shot on goal, but UNG Goalkeeper Sierra Fowler was there to make the save.

With 36 seconds left before halftime, the Lady Nighthawks added to their lead when Alex Clark scored off an assist from Katy Derkay. Then in the 88th minute, UNG put the finishing touch on the match when Skylar Abbott scored off an assist from Derkay.

O’Shaughnessy was able to come up with six saves for the Lady Hurricanes, while Fowler had just one save for the Lady Nighthawks.

The Lady Hurricanes (3-2-1, 0-1 PBC) will try to rebound from this setback when they host Albany State in another PBC contest on Wednesday, September 14 at 7 p.m.