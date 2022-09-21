Great Day for Furlow Charter at Marion County Invitational Meet

From Staff Reports

BUENA VISTA, GA – Saturday, September 17 was a great day for both the Furlow Charter (FC) Falcons and Lady Falcons cross country teams. The Lady Falcons won the team championship, while the Falcons finished as the meet runners-up at the Marion County Invitational Meet held at Marion County High School.

The FC girls’ team won the meet with a total of 34 points and edged out meet runner-up Chattahoochee County, who finished with 38 points. Marion County, the host school, finished in third place with 77 points, followed by Schley County (104) and Warner Robins (105). In the sport of cross country, the goal is to score the fewest points possible.

Individually, FC junior Maria Kilheffer finished as the meet runner-up with a time of 23:34.49. She finished slightly behind Alexia Sokolowski of Worth County, who won the race in a time of 22:39.74. Kilheffer’s teammate, freshman Elizabeth Arizmendi, finished in sixth place in a time of 25:00.58 and FC junior Jacklyn Chen finished two spots behind in eighth place with a time of 26:54.02.

Schley County sophomore Emily Wilder turned in a top 10 finish by finishing in 10th place in a time of 27:23.60. Two spots behind Wilder came FC sophomore Addison Drinnon, who finished in 12th place in a time of 28:33.34. Drinnon’s two FC teammates, senior Madeline Burns and junior Syruis Zhang, finished 13th and 14th respectively. Burns crossed the finish line in a time of 28:46.07 and Zhang crossed the line in a time of 28:48.38.

Sophomore Kaleigh Johnson was the next Schley County runner to cross the finish line. Johnson finished 19th out of 41 competitors in a time of 30:38.95. FC freshman Karen Perez-Juarez finished right behind Johnson in a time of 30:39.54. Other local runners who turned in strong performances are as follows:

Sophomore Abby Kirkland (Schley County): 33:30.09

Sophomore Madison Hilliard (Schley County): 34:33.13

Sophomore Brandi Ardon-Juarez (FC): 34:38.61

Sophomore Dayrelene Lepiz (FC): 35:58.58

Junior Kaylee Taylor (Schley County): 36:42.71

Freshman Mikayla Jackson (Schley County): 36:52.33

Senior Kimberly Lepiz (FC): 40:00.70

In boys’ action, the FC Falcons finished as the meet runners-up with 54 points. Peach County won the boys’ championship with just 29 points. Warner Robins finished in third place with 65 points, followed by Chattahoochee County (96) and Schley County (138).

Individually, FC freshman Ian Biedermann had the best finish of any of the local runners. Biedermann finished in sixth place with a time of 20:02.45. Donald Short of Chattahoochee County won the boys’ race in a time of 18:42.70. Biedermann’s FC teammate, senior Edwin Gonzalez, finish in eighth place in a time of 20:16.76.

Two more FC runners finished the meet in 13th and 14th place respectively. Sophomore Marcus Bateman finished 13th out of 59 competitors in a time of 21:05.46 and Ibis Gonzalez finished 14th in a time of 21:06.40.

FC Senior Dustin Arizmendi finished in 18th place with a time of 21:59.49 and his teammate, senior Edmund Chen, finished three spots behind him in a time of 22:21.73. Other local runners who turned in strong performances in the boys’ race are as follows: