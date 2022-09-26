Area Beat Report September 23 to 25
Published 11:21 pm Monday, September 26, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Jeffery Milan (Bonded Out), 45, DUI-Alcohol/Seat Belt Violation
- Burton, Freddie Lee (Bonded Out), 55, Disorderly Conduct
- Harris, Torrey Remond (In Jail), 35, Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of a felony or attempt to commit felonies
- Helms, Brody Tate (Bonded Out), 24, Battery
- Hutchins, Travis Santrell (In Jail), 40, Theft By Shoplifting
- Lawson, Takeshia Monique (Bonded Out), 36, Expired or no registration or title/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Unear, Quentrele Daveon (Bonded Out), 35, Speeding/DUI-Alcohol
- Robinson, Demetree Denzel (In Jail), 28, Failure to Appear
- Robinson, Kenneth Eugene (In Jail), 24, Failure to Appear
- Sharper, Erica Michelle (Bonded Out), 40, Failure to Dim Lights/DUI-Alcohol/Endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol
- Washington, Kadarius Marquise (In Jail), 23, Probation Violation
- White, Joseph (Bonded Out), 47, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Improper left or right turn
- Williams, Rakeldrick Jerome (Bonded Out), 23, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding/Possession of Marijuana
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/23
- Old Andersonville Rd. at SGTP at 8:05 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
- US Hwy 19 North at Mile Marker 14 at 8:28 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- 439 Brady Rd. at 3:44 a.m., Burglary
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Civil Division at 9:24 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County HS at 11:12 a.m., Affray (Fighting)/Simple Battery against Public School
- 1500 US Hwy 308 at 12:36 p.m., Warrant Service
- GA Hwy 49 North at GA Hwy 195 North at 4:11 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding/Possession of Marijuana
- 114 Hooks Mill Rd. at 9:30 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 135 Deerfield Dr. at 9:37 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Thrasher Rd. and Yankee Rd. at 9:41 p.m., Theft
- 257 Upper River Rd. at 4:41 a.m., Assist Another Agency
9/24
- 900 Southwestern Circle at 4:20 a.m., Loud Music
- 144 Greystone Dr. at 4:24 a.m., Civil Disturbance
- 244 McMath Mill Rd. at 4:35 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniels Grove Baptist Church at 2:34 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 1460 Hooks Mill Rd. at 10:02 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 596 Hwy 49 South at 10:23 a.m., Suspicious Person
- U.S. Hwy 280 East at Felder St. at 2:59 p.m., Traffic Stop/ Expired or no registration or title/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- GA Hwy 280 West at McMath Mill Rd. at 9:27 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 233 Franky Williams Rd. at 9:41 p.m., Assist Motorist
9/25
- 224 Loop Rd. at 1:51 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Harper Subdivision and GA Hwy 49 South at 2:03 a.m., Loud Music
- 272 Ellis Rd. at 4:06 p.m., Welfare Check
- 469 Talent Store Rd. at 9:36 p.m., Shots Fired
- 0 N. Bond St. at School Dr. at Plains High School at 4:17 a.m., Alarm Activation
9/26
- 204 E. Church St. at USA Food Mart at 4:12 a.m., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Berry, Nyshekia Lynette, 38, Disorderly Conduct
- Edden, James Edward, 38, Criminal Trespass
- Jernigan, Tanesseya Monique, 17, Disorderly Conduct
- Riley, Corero Hason Kwame, 31, Permit/Unlawful operation of vehicle
- White, Joseph, 47, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
9/23
- 1219 Hancock Dr. at 12:39 a.m., Deceased Person
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 7:11 a.m., 7:18 a.m., 7: 21 a.m.,
- 506 Pineview Dr. at 9:08 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 107 Prince St. at Food Lion Store at 10:13 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 119 South Lee St. at 10:41 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 1700 East Lamar St. at Lowe’s at 12:15 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 12:27 p.m., Damage to Property
- 1004 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at 1:11 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 1201 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 4:17 p.m., Harassment/Domestic Dispute
- 102B Waitsman Dr. at 4:27 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 506A Bessie Maes Circle at 5:58 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Waitsman Dr. at 6:38 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree
- 707A Furlow St. at 8:02 p.m., Drug Activity
- 605F Eastivew Circle at Eastview Apartments at 10:19 p.m., Disorderly Conduct/Affray
- 812 Willis St. at 6:16 p.m., Harassing Communications
- 1541 N. Jackson St. at 7:13 p.m., Sexual Battery against Child under age of 16/Child Molestation
9/24
- 1117 Magnolia St. Apartment A at 7:10 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 708 Oglethorpe Avenue at 7:43 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Jackson Ave. at 12:31 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- 1695 Felder St. at Resolute Company at 3:31 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 2004 Roney St. at 5:36 p.m., Deceased Person
- 73B Cherokee St. at 12:14 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- 811 Winchester St. at 6:14 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Country Club Dr. at Shiver Properties at 7:46 a.m., Civil Matter
- Park Row at Lafayette St. at 1:56 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- 811 Douglas Dr. at 6:55 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- Americus at 8:26 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
9/25
- 898 Railroad St. at 12:47 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 911 Post Way at 1:17 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1007 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 2:41 a.m., Drug Activity
- Reese St. at E. Lamar St. at 2:20 a.m., Traffic (non-alcohol related/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer
- 126 West Hill St. at 6:22 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of a felony or attempt to commit felonies
- 102 Palm Ct. at 2:58 p.m., Permit/Unlawful operation of vehicle
- 120A Bozeman Circle at 3:55 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 10:09 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting