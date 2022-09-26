Big second inning leads to Lady Raiders’ rout of Terrell Academy

From Staff Reports

DAWSON, GA – With the scored tied at 0-0 after one inning of play, the Southland Academy Lady Raiders Softball Team (SAR) exploded with seven runs on six hits, including two RBI doubles by Ila Johnson and Landry Hart, to take a 7-0 lead. That big second inning effectively enabled SAR to salt the game away and they ended up defeating the Lady Eagles of Terrell Academy (TA) 12-1 on Monday afternoon, September 26 at the TA Softball Complex.

The Lady Raiders followed up that second inning with four more runs on four hits in the top of the fourth and one in the fifth to complete the 12-1 rout.

Alyssa Godwin led the SAR offensive attack by going 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and Maddie Godwin went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Gracie Wilson also had a strong day at the plate. The SAR centerfielder drove in three runs on a triple in the top of the fourth to help salt away the victory for the Lady Raiders.

Ila Johnson pitched all five innings for SAR. She gave up a run on six hits, walked one and struck out one.

With the win, the Lady Raiders (5-10) have now won three out of their last four games and will host these same Eagles on Tuesday, September 27 at 4 p.m.