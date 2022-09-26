Big second inning leads to Lady Raiders’ rout of Terrell Academy

Published 9:41 pm Monday, September 26, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Southland Academy third baseman Maddie Godwin went 2 for 2 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored in the Lady Raiders’ 12-1 rout of Terrell Academy. ATR Archive

From Staff Reports

 

DAWSON, GA – With the scored tied at 0-0 after one inning of play, the Southland Academy Lady Raiders Softball Team (SAR) exploded with seven runs on six hits, including two RBI doubles by Ila Johnson and Landry Hart, to take a 7-0 lead. That big second inning effectively enabled SAR to salt the game away and they ended up defeating the Lady Eagles of Terrell Academy (TA) 12-1 on Monday afternoon, September 26 at the TA Softball Complex.

Southland Academy centerfielder Gracie Wilson drove in three runs on an RBI triple in the top of the fourth inning to help lead the Lady Raiders to a 12-1 victory at Terrell Academy.
ATR Archive

The Lady Raiders followed up that second inning with four more runs on four hits in the top of the fourth and one in the fifth to complete the 12-1 rout.

Alyssa Godwin led the SAR offensive attack by going 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and Maddie Godwin went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Gracie Wilson also had a strong day at the plate. The SAR centerfielder drove in three runs on a triple in the top of the fourth to help salt away the victory for the Lady Raiders.

Ila Johnson pitched all five innings for SAR. She gave up a run on six hits, walked one and struck out one.

With the win, the Lady Raiders (5-10) have now won three out of their last four games and will host these same Eagles on Tuesday, September 27 at 4 p.m.

More Sports

Lady Wildcats rack up 16 runs in two innings to blank Webster County

Furlow Charter XC teams finish fourth and seventh at TA Panther Prowl Invitational

GSW soccer teams earn 0-0 draws against Lander on Homecoming

Furlow Charter Lady Falcons Softball off to great start

Print Article