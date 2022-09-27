County Vehicles declared Surplus, County Logo approved and Revision of Solid Waste Material ordinance approved at BOC Regular Meeting

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) met on Tuesday, September 20 at the Sumter County Courthouse for its monthly regular meeting.

Among some of the issues the BOC dealt with was the issue of declaring certain vehicles used by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) as surplus and putting them up for sale at www.govdeals.com.

All of the Commissioners were present at the meeting, though Commissioner Jim Reid was delayed due to a prior engagement.

There are five vehicles that the SCSO wants to declare as surplus. They are as follows:

2006 Ford Crown Victoria VIN # 2FAHP71WX6X122455 Mileage: 195,145

2003 Ford Expedition VIN # 1FMRU15W83LB63248 Mileage: 250,000

2002 Ford E350 VIN # 1FTNE24222HA27235 Mileage: 75,413

2012 Chevy Impala VIN # 2G1WF5E31C1120237 Mileage: 238,712

2006 Ford Crown Victoria VIN # 2FAFP71W46X141784 Mileage: 251,523

Board Chairman Mark Waddell asked for a motion to approve the surplus declaration of these vehicles. Commissioner Scott Roberson made a motion for approval and Commissioner Jesse Smith seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the motion of approval passed unanimously.

The BOC also discussed whether or not to approve a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Americus-Sumter Payroll Development Authority (PDA), RE Sumter LLC, the Sumter County School District and Sumter County regarding tax incentives for the Recurrent Energy Solar Project. County Attorney Hayden Hooks told the BOC that in her last communication with Recurrent Energy, they told her that they wanted to confirm that the numbers were correct before the agreement was finalized, but that the PDA has approved the agreement with the current numbers. Hooks told the BOC that it would probably be best to wait until Recurrent Energy comes back with the final numbers before approving the MOU. Hooks added that even though the PDA has approved this agreement, the Sumter County School Board has not yet approved the revisions in the agreement, though it did approve the original agreement.

The BOC did not vote to approve the MOU and the issue will most likely be revisited at the BOC’s October work session.

In other news from its regular meeting, the BOC had a discussion on workers’ compensation insurance requirements for Community Development Block Grant Programs (CDBG) construction contracts based on feedback from the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG). After further discussion, Board Chairman Waddell asked for a motion to approve the updated Housing Rehabilitation Contract that involves workers’ compensation insurance for CDBG construction contracts. Commissioner Roberson made a motion for approval and Commissioner Smith seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the motion to approve passed unanimously.

The BOC also officially approved a list of City of Americus and county roads. This list contains the names of roads that will be owned and maintained by the City of Americus and it contains the names of roads that will be owned and maintained by the county. This has been an ongoing discussion between both the city and county governments since July of 2021 and it was discussed at a joint Intergovernmental meeting between the City of Americus and Sumter County that was held back in April of this year. Commissioner Roberson made a motion for approval and Commissioner Smith seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the motion to approve the list passed unanimously.

The BOC also had a discussion about what the Sumter County official logo should look like. Commissioner Jim Reid asked Waddell whether or not the logo should have a more modern look instead of the more traditional logo that contains the Presidential Seal. Waddell stated that of the county got new vehicles, the logo would slowly change to one that is more modern. Commissioner Clay Jones remarked that One Sumter is trying to come up with its own type of logo that would incorporate both the City of Americus and Sumter County. Commissioner Reid expressed his opinion that the proposed logo is fine for stationary and advertisements, but didn’t think it would look good on vehicles. “I still would like to stay with the one tat’s part of the Presidential Seal,” Reid said.

After further discussion, the BOC voted to approve the new county logo, although it was not a unanimous vote. Commissioners Roberson, Smith and Jones voted in favor of the new logo, but Commissioner Reid voted against it. The Americus Times-Recorder will post a picture of the new logo when we receive it.

During his report to the BOC, Sumter County Parks and Recreation Director Tim Estes stated that a firm called Georgia Institutional Furnishings has agreed to provide basketball goals for The Columns at Boone Park and will begin installation of those goals on October 6. Estes stated that he started the process on March 4 of this year and finally has received confirmation that the installation will take place, but was told by the company that they were delayed due to supply chain issues.

Estes also stated that this is the same company that provided bleachers for both the basketball gym and the gymnastics arena at The Columns.

Estes also informed the BOC that there are 198 football players participating in SCPRD sports, 147 soccer players and 186 gymnasts (gymnastics class and the actual gymnastics team combined). The 186 gymnasts are the largest amount of gymnasts the SCPRD has ever had participating.

The BOC also approved revisions made to the county’s solid waste ordinance. This was discussed at the BOC’s work session the week before. Commissioner Roberson made a motion for approval and Commissioner Smith seconded the motion. The BOC voted and the motion to approve passed unanimously.