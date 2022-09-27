Lady Wildcats rack up 16 runs in two innings to blank Webster County

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Softball Team (SCHS) wasted very little time and made quick work of winless Webster County (WCHS). The Lady Wildcats scored five runs in the first and 11 in the second to secure a 16-0 run-ruled shutout on Monday, September 26 at Wildcat Park.

SCHS scored 16 runs on 13 hits and took advantage of nine WCHS errors.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Lady Wildcats got a leadoff single from Brenna Jacobs and three consecutive RBI doubles by Destiny LeCroy, Zoe Molina and Kali Bishop to take a 3-0 lead.

Shortly thereafter, Makena Wurtz reached on an error that allowed Bishop to score and Lizzie Barineau followed that up with an RBI triple to right field.

However, the big inning that put the game away for SCHS was the second inning. With one out, LeCroy doubled to left field and Molina drove in the sixth run of the game on an RBI double to left field. Bishop then reached on an error that allowed Dixie Justice to score and Wurtz would later reach on an error that allowed two more runs to score. Emma Walker then drove in Wurtz for the Lady Wildcats’ 10th run of the game and Barineau would follow that up by reaching on another error that allowed Emma Walker to score.

The Lady Wildcats were still not done in this inning, as Mackenzie Pugh singled and Abby Sellers followed with an RBI single to make the score 12-0 in favor of SCHS.

Then Abbie Cheek and Rees Bell hit back-to-back RBI doubles to increase the lead to 15-0. The final run of the game came when Emily Campbell reached on an error that allowed Bell to score from second.

SCHS relief pitcher Alyssa Harry came in to pitch in the top of the third and retired all three batters she faced in order to end the inning and the run-ruled game.

LeCroy went 2 for 2 at the plate with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored, while Molina also went 2 for 2 with two doubles and an RBI.

Lizzie Barineau pitched two scoreless innings for the Lady Wildcats and gave up only one hit while striking out four WCHS batters.

With the win, SCHS is now 14-8 on the season and has won four straight games. The Lady Wildcats will try to extend their winning streak to five when they travel up U.S. Highway 19 to Thomaston on Monday, October 3 to take on Upson-Lee in a rematch from Wednesday, August 24 at Wildcat Park. In that game, the Lady Wildcats defeated the ULHS Lady Knights 8-4. First pitch for the rematch next Monday is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.