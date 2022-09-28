Area Beat Report September 26 through 27

Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Clark, Cornelius Veron (In Jail), 57, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Jackson, Tanikaya Somona (Bonded Out), 40, City Probation
  • Lewis, Warren Charles (In Jail), 27, Failure to have license on person/Violating restriction of driver’s license/Failure to maintain lane/Probation Violation
  • Washington, Kadarius Marquise (In Jail), 23, Probation Violation
  • Blue, Williams Paul (Sentenced), 48, Sentenced
  • Perez, Alan Aivverson (In Jail), 24, Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)/Cruelty to Children (1st degree)/Aggravated Stalking
  • Toms, Christopher Stephen (In Jail), 42, Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/26

  • 204 E. Church St. at USA Food Mart at 4:12 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 165 Lexington Circle at 9:38 a.m., Fraudulent Attempts to Obtain Refunds
  • 629 GA Hwy 30 West at Teal Automotive at 9:40 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree Felony
  • 313 W. Church St. at 1:43 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 145 Stonewall Dr. at 4:14 p.m., Warrant Service/Domestic Service
  • 882 GA Hwy 49 North at 4:18 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23 at 4:21 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 333 Wiggins Rd. at 4:41 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 116 Lexington Circle at 9:59 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 109 Stonewall Dr. at 12:44 a.m., Domestic Disturbance/Burglary – 1st degree/Aggravated Stalking/Cruelty to Children-causes excessive
  • 139 South Village Dr. at 3:50 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 211 Lasco Harvey Rd. at 5:04 a.m., Animal Complaint

9/27

  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 24 at 7:28 a.m., Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 North at MM 22 at 7:26 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding/Impeding Traffic Flow in Passing Lane
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23 at 7:47 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 24 at 8:25 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23 at 8:25 a.m., Brake Light/Turn Signal Violation
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 24 at 9:05 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23 at 9:32 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23 at 10:39 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 24 at 10:47 a.m., Tag Lights Required
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 22 at 10:59 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23 at 11:21 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23 at 11:30 a.m., Brake Light/turn Signal Violation
  • SGTC Parkway at GA Hwy 49 North at 3:40 p.m., Traffic Stop/Cargo fallen from truck bed
  • 700 Block of GA Hwy 30 West at 3:41 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • GA Hwy 19 South at Rec Department at 3:46 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • US Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 19 at 3:57 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • Shiloh Rd. and Hwy 19 North at 4:10 p.m., Fire
  • 528 GA Hwy 49 South at Alarm Activation
  • SGTC Parkway near Sumter County High School at 4:25 p.m., Warning citation for improper passing
  • 487 Arch Helms Rd. Lot 14 at 4:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 110 Fern St. at 5:07 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 421 Tommy Hooks Rd. at 8:54 p.m., Information for Officer
  • 1306 Douglas Dr. at 12:08 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • East Church St. at 3:13 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • 512 Plum St. at 9:09 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 923 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at 11:04 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 1:27 p.m., Domestic Dispute

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Mercer, Donaich-Ronard. 41, Possession of MSD Marijuana
  • Allen, Daniel Austin, Warrant Executed

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

9/26

  • 720 Harris St. Apt. 31 and 32 at 5:45 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property-2nd Degree
  • 1505 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Super Shop at 7:17 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Battery
  • 405 Winn St. at 9:18 p.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree Felony

217 Burton Circle at 1:05 p.m., Damage to Property

  • 322 W. Lamar St. at Habitat for Humanity at 11:08 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 502 Sheffield St. at 1:47 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Hudson St. at Oglethorpe Ave. at 1:56 p.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana/No Brake Lights or working turn signals
  • 201 MLK Jr. Blvd. at Tractor Supply at 1:59 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting

9/27

  • 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Apt. B at 12:27 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 1:41 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Theft By Taking – Firearm
  • West Forsyth St. at 3:34 a.m., Failure to have license on person/Violating restriction of driver’s license/Failure to maintain lane/Probation Violation
  • Taylor St. at Horne St. at 10:07 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • 203 Brown St. at 10:13 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 207 Lorraine Ave. at 1 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1202 Crawford St. at Wendys at 1:40 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 113 Lily Lane at 1:51 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Battery
  • 202 US Hwy 19 South at 3:09 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 3:38 p.m., Harassing Communications
  • 1101 Crawford St. at 4:10 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 5:15 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 4:02 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Linnie St. at 5:43 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 126 US Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 6:10 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

9/28

  • 714 Sunset Dr. at 3:30 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Bell St. at 2:02 a.m., Allowing underage person on license

