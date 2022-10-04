Lady Falcons and Falcons XC teams finish fifth and seventh respectively at Westover Invitational

From Staff Reports

ALBANY, GA – The Furlow Charter girls’ and boys’ XC teams turned in solid performances at the Westover Invitational in Albany on Saturday, October 1.

The Lady Falcons finished in fifth place out of the 14 teams competing, while the Falcons finished in seventh place out of 17 teams competing.

The Lady Falcons finished with 182 points and were 56 points behind Lee County, who finished fourth with 126. St. Anne Pacelli won the girls’ team championship with 29 points and Central High School from Phenix City, AL was the meet runner-up with 54.

As far as the FC Falcons were concerned, they finished in seventh place with 201 points and were barely edged out by St. Anne Pacelli for sixth. Colquitt County won the boys’ team title with 84 points and Northside-Columbus ended up being the meet runners-up with 111 points. In the sport of XC (Cross Country), the team goal is to finish with the fewest points possible.

From an individual standpoint, six Falcons and six Lady Falcons turned in new PRs (Personal Records) in this meet. FC Junior Maria Kilheffer turned in another strong finish, crossing the finish line in 13th place out of 106 competitors in a time of 23:16.14 and setting a new PR. Kilheffer’s teammate, Freshman Elizabeth Arizmendi, turned in a new PR with a time of 24:26. Abigail Garner of Central-Phenix City (AL) won the girls’ race in a time of 19:10.33.

Junior Jacklyn Chen was the next Lady Falcon to cross the finish line. Chen finished 36th out of 106 competitors with a time of 25:05.16 for a new PR. Sophomore Addison Drinnon was the next FC female athlete to cross and she finished in 56th place with a new PR of 26:50.32. Drinnon was followed by her teammate, Junior Syrius Zhang, who finished in 58th place with a new PR of 27:42.46. FC Senior Kimberly Lepiz (35:50.52) and sophomore Dayrelene Lepiz (35:53.02) also finished 16th and 17 respectively in the girls’ JV race. Other FC Lady Falcons who turned in strong performances are as follows:

Freshman Karen Perez-Juarez: 30:21.08 (PR)

Sophomore Brandi Ardon-Juarez: 32:35.66 (PR)

In boys’ action, the Falcons finished in seventh place with a total of 201 points. They were barely edged out by St. Anne Pacelli for sixth place and finished nine spots below fifth place finisher Dougherty. Colquitt County won the boys’ team championship and Northside-Columbus finished as the runner-up.

Individually, FC Freshman Ian Biedermann was the first Falcon to cross the finish line. In doing so, he turned in a new PR for himself and finished in 19th place out of 132 competitors with a time of 19:32.19. Biedermann’s teammate, Senior Edwin Gonzalez, turned in his season best performance, finishing in 26th place with a time of 20:06.03. Freshman Walker Elrod of Grace Christian Academy in Bainbridge won the boys’ race in a time of 16:47.30.

FC Freshman Ibis Gonzalez was the next Falcon to cross and he set a new PR with a time of 20:43.15, which was good enough for 39th place. His teammate and fellow senior, Dustin Arizmendi, also set a new PR, as he finished in 51st place with a time of 21:08.98. Junior Cole Bartholome also ran in the boys’ JV race and finished in eighth place in a time of 23:21.32 for a new PR. Other Falcons who turned in strong performances in this meet are as follows: