Area Beat Report October 5 and 6

Published 2:07 pm Thursday, October 6, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bateman, Bradford Deron (In Jail), 34, Habitual Violator
  • Ford, Brandon Cordeau (In Jail), 42, Probation Violation
  • Mann, Dawan Lequint (In Jail), 31, Failure to Appear
  • Plunkett, Joseph Kevin (In Jail), 54, Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/5

  • Magnolia St. at Brookdedale Dr. at 3:56 a.m., Warning for speeding
  • Hwy 280 at Suburban self-storage Peacock Towing at 7:40 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 206 E. Rockhill Dr. at 9:04 a.m., Domestic Disturbance/Failure to Appear for Court Appeal
  • 1113 Southerfield Rd. at 9:23 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • SGTC Parkway a mile east of Lacross Rd. at 9:37 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 10:43 a.m., Possession of Marijuana
  • 125 Dellwood Dr. at 1:44 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • 247 Hwy 49 South at Lot K at 2:24 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 391 Watermelon Rd. at 3:41 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 South about US Hwy 280 West at 5:12 p.m., Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
  • 1462 US Hwy 280 West at 8:13 p.m., Bad Child
  • Hwy 30 West at MM 8 at 9:32 p.m., Accident Report
  • 357 RW Jones Rd. at 11:52 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 487 Arch Helms Rd. at 1:17 a.m., Loud Music
  • 102 Cardinal Ct. at Entrance to Hidden Lakes at 5:34 a.m., Information for Officer

10/6

  • 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 702 at 1:58 a.m., Bad Child
  • 121 Packing House Rd. at 2:12 a.m., Business/House Check
  • 481 Tallent Store Road at 5:10 a.m., Alarm Activation

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

10/4

  • Felder St. at GSW Drive at 2:57 a.m., Miscellaneous Report

10/5

  • Felder St. at Wildwood Circle at 8:54 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 709 Magnolia St. at 8:48 a.m., Burglary – second degree (felony)
  • 119 South Lee St. at 11:48 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 119 South Lee St. at 12:01 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • GW Hwy 30 West at 12:31 p.m., Missing Person
  • 211 Pinecrest Dr. at 11:39 a.m., Missing Person/Ungovernable Child
  • 119 S. Lee St. Unknown at 3:22 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • Americus at 3:52 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 39A Reddick Dr. at 4:56 p.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
  • US 19 South at Magnolia St. at 10:15 p.m., Habitual Violator
  • 904 Angus Dr. at 3:12 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Eastview Dr. at 2:36 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits

10/6

  • 48D Reddick Dr. at 3:18 a.m., Domestic Dispute

