Area Beat Report October 5 and 6
Published 2:07 pm Thursday, October 6, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bateman, Bradford Deron (In Jail), 34, Habitual Violator
- Ford, Brandon Cordeau (In Jail), 42, Probation Violation
- Mann, Dawan Lequint (In Jail), 31, Failure to Appear
- Plunkett, Joseph Kevin (In Jail), 54, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/5
- Magnolia St. at Brookdedale Dr. at 3:56 a.m., Warning for speeding
- Hwy 280 at Suburban self-storage Peacock Towing at 7:40 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 206 E. Rockhill Dr. at 9:04 a.m., Domestic Disturbance/Failure to Appear for Court Appeal
- 1113 Southerfield Rd. at 9:23 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- SGTC Parkway a mile east of Lacross Rd. at 9:37 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 10:43 a.m., Possession of Marijuana
- 125 Dellwood Dr. at 1:44 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- 247 Hwy 49 South at Lot K at 2:24 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 391 Watermelon Rd. at 3:41 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 South about US Hwy 280 West at 5:12 p.m., Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
- 1462 US Hwy 280 West at 8:13 p.m., Bad Child
- Hwy 30 West at MM 8 at 9:32 p.m., Accident Report
- 357 RW Jones Rd. at 11:52 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 487 Arch Helms Rd. at 1:17 a.m., Loud Music
- 102 Cardinal Ct. at Entrance to Hidden Lakes at 5:34 a.m., Information for Officer
10/6
- 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 702 at 1:58 a.m., Bad Child
- 121 Packing House Rd. at 2:12 a.m., Business/House Check
- 481 Tallent Store Road at 5:10 a.m., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
10/4
- Felder St. at GSW Drive at 2:57 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
10/5
- Felder St. at Wildwood Circle at 8:54 a.m., Damage to Property
- 709 Magnolia St. at 8:48 a.m., Burglary – second degree (felony)
- 119 South Lee St. at 11:48 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 119 South Lee St. at 12:01 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- GW Hwy 30 West at 12:31 p.m., Missing Person
- 211 Pinecrest Dr. at 11:39 a.m., Missing Person/Ungovernable Child
- 119 S. Lee St. Unknown at 3:22 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- Americus at 3:52 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 39A Reddick Dr. at 4:56 p.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
- US 19 South at Magnolia St. at 10:15 p.m., Habitual Violator
- 904 Angus Dr. at 3:12 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Eastview Dr. at 2:36 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
10/6
- 48D Reddick Dr. at 3:18 a.m., Domestic Dispute