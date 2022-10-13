Hurricanes fall to Young Harris College thanks to Goeling’s hat trick

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – It took until about 8:37 p.m. for the men’s soccer match between the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes (GSW) and the Young Harris College Mountain Lions (YHC) to get underway at Hurricane Field on the GSW campus Wednesday night, October 12 due to rain and lightning in the area, but the match eventually got underway. Unfortunately for GSW, the Hurricanes fell behind 3-0 as the result of a hat trick (three goals) by YHC Midfielder Mikkel Goeling. The Hurricanes made a furious comeback with two goals in the second half by GSW Senior Forward Chris Salamatou, but they were unable to complete their come-from-behind attempt and fell to the Mountain Lions 3-2 in this Peach Belt Conference contest.

The loss puts the Hurricanes at 5-5-3 overall on the season and they sit in fifth place in the PBC standings at 2-4-3.

YHC opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Mikkel Goeling scored off an assist by Quinn Thompson after a YHC corner kick. GSW R-Soph. Center Midfielder Anthony Duarte tried to give the Hurricanes the equalizer two minutes later, but his shot was saved by YHC Goalkeeper Stathis Paplomatos

In the 40th minute, Goeling tallied his second goal of the match off an assist from Pieter Hamhuis and YHC led GSW 2-0 at the half.

Then in the 49th minute, Goeling completed his hat trick when he scored off an assist from Charlie Wilde, but the Hurricanes would answer.

In the 75th minute, Chris Salamatou scored the first of his two goals off an assist by Sophomore Forward Carlos Lopez. Then in the 87th minute, Salamatou netted his second goal of the match off an assist by R-FR. Forward Alexander Lozano.

Unfortunately for GSW, the Hurricanes ran out of time and the Mountain Lions left Americus with a 3-2 victory.

With the win, YHC climbs to 6-4-3 overall and they sit in third place in the PBC at 5-3-2.

The Hurricanes have not won a match since September 14 when they defeated Clayton State 4-0 on the road. They will try to earn their first win in over a month when they travel to Greenwood, SC to take on the Lander University Bearcats in another PBC match on Saturday, October 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.