GSW’s Halloween Havoc returns October 27

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) Softball and Baseball Teams will present their annual Halloween Havoc on Thursday, October 27 at the GSW Softball Complex.

Fans can come and watch the GSW softball and baseball teams play a co-ed, slow pitch softball game in costumes on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m at Lady Hurricanes’ Field. There will be a Trunk or Treat at 7:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to come in costume (recommended, not required) to this FREE event open to the public. In addition to the fun softball and trunk or treat action, visitors can expect:

FREE CANDY

A visit from Surge!

Home run derby following the Trunk or Treat (approx. 8-9 p.m.)

Winner of the home run derby gets 50% of the pot with the other half donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation

$3 for 10 pitches

Donations will be accepted by the GSW Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for the Make-A-Wish Foundation as well.

Join GSW for a fun evening. It’s always a spooktacular event!