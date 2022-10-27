REGIONAL EYE CENTER AWARDED FIRST BUSINESS OF THE MONTH BY THE AMERICUS LIONS CLUB

Staff Reports

(Americus, October 2, 2022) – Regional Eye Center was awarded the Business of the Month by the Americus Lions Club. The doctors have continued to support the Lions Club in multiple initiatives for over fifty years. Two key programs include vision services for residents living below poverty and collecting used glasses to be used on mission trips throughout the world. Through this collective effort hundreds, if not thousands of glasses have been given to people worldwide.

The Americus Lions Club has been partnering with local optometrists since 1942 to help to provide a full continuum of vision care for those who qualify and would not otherwise be able afford such care. Regional Eye Center was the club’s first recipient of this award because they have been involved the longest in this effort. In addition, they help the club sell brooms and mops for the blind and have taken on other activities throughout the years to show their support for the Americus Lions Club.

With over 150 years of total experience amongst the doctors at Regional Eye Center, offering multiple areas of expertise in eyecare, they incorporate state-of-the-art technology and the latest medical techniques. They recognize however that even with all of this expertise and technology, it still comes down to the people first.

The Americus Lions Club will be celebrating their 80th birthday this November. They meet on the second Tuesday of every month at the Cooper Lighting Solutions facility, except when they have a speaker. Lions’ clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with 1.35 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in 206 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about the Americus Lions Club please contact George Laurin at 229-815-9746.