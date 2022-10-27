The Mustard Seed continues their ministry

Published 10:06 am Thursday, October 27, 2022

By TRACY K. HALL

The Mustard Seed Thrift Store at Calvary Church, Americus created the Raye Holt Student Athlete scholarship in memory of Dr. Raye Holt, who was a volunteer at the Mustard Seed.  Raye was very active at Calvary as a Mustard Seed volunteer, Altar Guild volunteer, book Club member, adult Sunday School teacher and vestry member. Raye played an integral part in writing the Title IX legislation which states "Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance."  On Sunday, October 16 Jonathan Gibson, great-nephew of Holt, presented the first Raye Holt Student Athlete Scholarship to Maya Boynton who is a student at Georgia Southwestern State University.  Maya's family was here to celebrate her award. (from the left) Sukina and Chris Boynton (Maya’s parents) and Maya’s sister, Melody, Maya Boynton (center), Jonathan and Kelly Gibson, sons Isaac and Ian, Lee and Debra Gibson.  Lee and Jonathan are the great-nephews of Holt.  Maya plays tennis at GSW and does cross country

Staff Reports

When Calvary Episcopal Church decided to create a thrift shop to serve the Americus community, we were encouraged to remember the New Testament story of the mustard seed—that something very small can grow into something much larger than its origin. And so we began. We called our shop The Mustard Seed, believing that if we worked in good faith to serve the community, our efforts would grow. And for the past 12 years, the efforts of a dedicated core of volunteers has maintained the shop as a place to buy good, used merchandise—but beyond that, to use the income generated to serve a variety of community needs.

We lived through the Covid pandemic, remaining closed for many months to protect our volunteers and our customers—people who had become friends. Reopened and back in business, we have had a successful year, and have just allocated the past year’s income to the following local causes:

The Sumter Humane Society: $1,000

Community Service Ministry (sponsored by SAMA)$2,000

Sumter County Middle School Clothing Closet:$2,000

Whole Truth Ministries Food Pantry: $500

Calvary’s Blessing Box (food that is accessible in Blessing Box on church grounds Lee Street): $2,500

Calvary is a small church with a large heart. Its members are committed to looking beyond its own doors into the community around us, to make a difference where we can, in all the ways we can. We are grateful for the local support that Mustard Seed continues to enjoy, and give thanks for the many donations that have made the ministry possible. Like the growth of the mustard seed, many small donations have given us an abundance of gifts. Now those gifts have been transformed into funds that will impact the entire community. A mustard seed works wonders.

 

More clubs/organizations

REGIONAL EYE CENTER AWARDED FIRST BUSINESS OF THE MONTH BY THE AMERICUS LIONS CLUB

Republican contenders speak to the Kiwanis Club

Local Alpha Kappa Alpha donates books in support of Women’s History Month

Americus business leader elected to IA Board of Directors

Print Article