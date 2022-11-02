Lady Hurricanes Ranked #14 in WBCA Poll Published 4:32 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

From Staff reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team will open the 2022-23 season ranked No. 14 in the country according to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division II Preseason Top 25 Poll released Tuesday. It’s the first time in program history the Lady Hurricanes have been nationally-ranked.

GSW is coming off a 23-7 season and a second round appearance in the NCAA Division II National Tournament. The Lady Hurricanes return their top five scorers and top six rebounders off last season’s squad. Ava Jones led GSW with 15.9 points per game and Kayla Langley pulled down a team-best 5.4 rebounds per contest.

The Lady Hurricanes are the top-ranked school out of the Peach Belt Conference in the poll and one of only two PBC programs to crack the Top 25.