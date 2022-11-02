Yearbooks from 1967, 1968, and 1969 donated back to SGTC Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Linda Carll of Lafollette, TN, contacted South Georgia Technical College recently and asked if the college would be interested in securing copies of the 1967, 1968, and 1969 South Georgia Tech Vocational School Technic yearbooks. Her late husband, Robert Curtis Carll, Jr., had attended and graduated from SGTC in 1969.

Robert Curtis Carll, Jr., of Salem, New Jersey, attended what was then South Georgia Tech Vocational School and studied Cabinet Making. He graduated in 1969. His instructor was L. H. McClendon. Members of his class included: Ronnie D. Clayton of Sylvania, GA; Herman Crawley, Ralph Norton, Jimmy Peele, Boyce Peeples, John Price, Victor Roach, Wayne Royal, and William G. Wilson of Americus, GA, as well as Henry Lee Young of Smithville, GA and William Glausier of Camilla, GA.

Carll passed away in 2008 in Tennessee and was survived by his wife Linda Sheppard Carll. He was employed with the Silverton Marine Boat Works in Millville prior to opening his own custom cabinetry business.

“My husband, Robert Carll, was a student at South Georgia Tech in 1969. He has passed away and I wanted to donate these yearbooks back to the school. Bob enjoyed his time at South Georgia Tech and was a talented cabinet maker, thanks to the instruction your school provided,” wrote Linda Carll.

Ford Hayes was the Director of South Georgia Tech in 1969. Harold E. Moore was the Dean of Students at that time.

Terrie Smith, Student Affairs Assistant, talked with Mrs. Carll when she asked about donating the yearbooks back to what is now South Georgia Technical College. The three yearbooks were delivered shortly and now will be available for others to enjoy. They will also help preserve the history of the school, which will be celebrating its 75th year of education in 2023.