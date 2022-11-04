GSW women’s basketball team picked to win the Peach Belt Conference Published 1:04 am Friday, November 4, 2022

From Staff Reports

AUGUSTA, GA — The accomplishments of last season’s Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team, that included 23 wins and a second round appearance in the NCAA Division II National tournament, were noted by coaches around the Peach Belt Conference and that respect was shown when the PBC released its 2022-23 preseason coaches poll this afternoon. The Lady Hurricanes are picked to win the league this season.

GSW is coming off a 23-7 campaign and returns its top five scorers and top six rebounders. The Lady Hurricanes secured two of the five spots on the 2022-23 preseason All-Conference team with senior Ava Jones and junior Kayla Langley. Jones led GSW last season with 15.3 points per game, 2.7 assists and 2.8 steals. Langley pulled down a team-best 5.8 rebounds per contest and averaged 11.3 points. She scored 20 or more points on five occasions and posted five double-doubles. The team’s second leading scorer, Jolicia Williams, returns for her senior season. Williams averaged 12.3 points. Sharpshooting senior Jacquelyn Levay knocked down 42 percent of her attempts from beyond the arc last season and averaged 11.2 points. Senior Lex Chatman was second on the squad with 5.6 rebounds.

The Lady Hurricanes will open the 2022-23 season ranked No. 14 in the country according to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division II Preseason Top 25 Poll released Tuesday. It’s the first time in program history the Lady Hurricanes have been nationally ranked.

GSW opens its season at home on Friday, Nov. 11, against Newberry College at 3 p.m.