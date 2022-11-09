Long election night in Sumter County: with absentee votes left to be counted, republicans have strong showing Published 12:14 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Tracy K. Hall

Thus far, Sumter County has reported its advanced voting and election day voting. Absentee ballots have not been counted. However, with absentee outstanding, it is proving to be a good night for republicans.

In the senate race, Walker brought home 4406 votes to Warnock’s 4244.

For governor, Sumter County agreed with the state at large and chose Kemp with 4713 votes, to Abrams 4019.

In other races, republicans proved successful in the areas of lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, commission of insurance and commissioner of labor.

Chris West gave an impressive showing with 4367 votes, falling shy of Sanford Bishop by 4 votes, with Bishop gathering 4371.

Mike Cheokas is winning over Joyce Barlow in Sumter County with a tally of 2558 to 2255.

David Baldwin currently has 866 votes to Mathis Wright’s 528.

Abbis Bivins gathered 723 while Aisha Evans won 383.

Carolyn Hamilton brought in 783 while Matt Berry brought in 433.

This report will continue to be updated with absentee ballot results and further break down of the data.