Johnnie Elizabeth Teate Williams: November 1, 2022

Johnnie Elizabeth Teate Williams, age 73, passed away on Tuesday evening, November 1, 2022.

Funeral services are planned for 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 5, at Leslie United Methodist Church, with Rev. Tommy Mason officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

The following gentlemen are asked to serve as active pallbearers: Chuck Cheek, Travis Cheek, Rusty Cheek, John Teate, Trevor Bartlett, and Johnathan McElroy.

Those asked to serve as honorary pallbearers are Mamie Dunston, Beverly Dockery, Diana Skipper, Martha Usry, and Martin Larkin.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM on Saturday at Leslie United Methodist Church.

Johnnie Elizabeth Teate Williams was born June 1, 1949 in Americus, to John Esbun Teate and Jane Fenn Teate. She attended Vienna Public Schools where she graduated in 1967. She and her first husband, Damon Wesley Benedict, had one daughter, Jeania Susann “Suzi”. She later married the love of her life, Bennett Lester Williams, Jr. and gained a son, Bennett Lester “Les” Williams, III when she did.

Johnnie knew from an early age, having cared for her grandparents when she was a teenager, that her calling in life was to be a nurse,. She graduated from the Georgia Southwestern school of nursing in 1970 and received her BSN in 1980. She set up the maximum care unit at Americus & Sumter County Hospital in the 70’s, serving as head nurse of the unit that cared for all the critical patients not heart related. Later, she was ER director at Dooly Medical Center and when it closed, she became ER director at Crisp Regional Hospital. In her last post, she worked in the PACU in Americus where she always wanted to care for the sickest patients. Johnnie diligently kept her skills honed so she could care for her patients. She was the first nurse in Americus with CPAN certification, taught basic life support to health care providers, and maintained ACLS and PALS. She worked full time until illness forced her to stop in January of 2022.

She used her gifts and talents helping others; not only for Suzi, CJ, Bennett, and Les, but to help all her family and friends. Her wit and personality were unmatched and her compassion will endure through all those she loved and cared for.

Survivors include her daughter, Jeania Susann “Suzi” Benedict; son, Bennett L. “Les” Williams; grandchildren: Ray Charles Jenkins “CJ”, Bennett L. Williams, IV, and Sara K. Williams; and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her twin sister, Laura Cheek; four nephews; seven nieces; and many other special family members.

In addition to her parents, John E. & Jane Fenn Teate, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bennett Williams, Jr.; one sister, Mary Jane Sangster; and one brother, Thomas L. Teate.

For those wishing to do so, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Leslie United Methodist Church, 111 E. Allen St., Leslie, GA 31764; to the Sumter Humane Society, 108 Industrial Blvd., Americus, GA 31719; or to a charity of choice.

