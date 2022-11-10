NEWS RELEASE: Screening and Selection Committees Named for South Georgia Technical College GOAL Program Published 1:09 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Joshua Curtin, the coordinator for the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) program at South Georgia Technical College, has announced the members of the screening and selection committees that will interview students who are nominated for the college’s annual GOAL title.

The objective of the GOAL program is to recognize and reward excellence among the more than 37,000 students attending the colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG). GOAL, which is now in its 51st year, was the first statewide program in the nation to honor outstanding students in technical education. Slated to serve on the six-member screening committee are David Finley, Academic Dean, John Fox, Assistant Librarian, Sandhya Muljibhai, Workforce Investment Opportunity Act Coordinator, Julie Partain, Dean of Enrollment Management, Jennifer Robinson, Special Services Coordinator, Sammy Stone, Chief of Police.

To be considered for the GOAL title, a student must be nominated by their program instructor,” explained Curtin. “The purpose of the screening committee is to interview and evaluate the nominated students to determine who qualifies to move to the next level of the competition.”

In making their choices, the screening committee members consider each student’s grades, attendance and class performance along with their character, leadership potential, personal goals and enthusiasm for technical education. The students who make it through the screening committee will then be interviewed and evaluated by another GOAL committee – the selection committee, which is comprised of leaders from local business and industry.

The selection committee chooses one winner from South Georgia Technical College to compete at the regional level with students from other colleges within the South region. In April, all of the college winners will take part in TCSG’s annual statewide GOAL conference in Atlanta.

The nine finalists from the regional competitions (three students from the three regions) will be announced in Atlanta and will go on to compete for the state title. Then, one student will be named as the state’s GOAL winner and earn the recognition as the system’s student of the year.

The state winner will also take home the grand prize of a new automobile from Kia Automotive the statewide corporate sponsor for the GOAL program.