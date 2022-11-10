Southland Academy will be celebrating Veterans Day with their annual celebration Published 2:05 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

Staff Reports

Southland Academy Lower School Director, Mrs. Laura Kinslow, announces that Southland Academy will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration on Monday November 14, 2022, at 9:00 AM in the Melvin T. Kinslow Gymnasium. This service will be a tribute to the memories and honor of all the men and women who have faithfully served and who are currently serving in the various branches of the United States Armed Forces.

Southland Academy Lower School students will lead the program beginning with the Posting of Colors, special music, and tributes to our veterans as well the MIAs and POWs. The keynote speaker is Brigadier General John A. Heath, Ga ARNG of Americus. All veterans and their families are cordially invited to attend this celebration given in high esteem for their sacrifices not only for the United States of America but also for each individual American citizen. Southland Academy also extends an open invitation to all civic and government agencies of Americus, Sumter County, and surrounding areas to send representatives to attend this honorable event. The Southland Academy students, K3-5th grades, consider it a privilege to honor our veterans.