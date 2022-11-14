Area Beat Report November 11 through 14
Published 5:45 pm Monday, November 14, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Allen, Destiny Hope (In Jail), Criminal Trespass
- Bell, David Calvin (Bonded Out), 61, DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Cross, Jarvis Deon (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
- Geddis, Candice Lashaye (Bonded Out), 34, Hold for Stewart County Sheriff’s Office
- Harris, Charles Eirven (In Jail), 38, Battery/Probation Violation
- Jones, Nekito (Weekender), 46, Weekender
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/11
- 145 Grover Dr. at 1:57 p.m., Animal Case
- Brickyard and Hwy 27 at 1:57 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 1755 Hwy 45 N at 1:58 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 711 Lacross Rd. at 2:08 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 112 Lexington Circle Lot 30 at 7:39 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 400 Block of US Hwy 280 E at 8:39 p.m., Damage to Property
11/12
- 102 Blue Bell Lane at 3:27 a.m., Information for Officer
- 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 203 at 2:17 p.m., Loud Music
- 162 Briar Patch Circle at 2:43 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 2494 Highway 195 at 3:52 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 415 Tommy Hooks Rd. at 4:35 p.m., Information for officer
- 134 E. Rockhill Dr. at 5:04 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 237 Middle River Rd. at 7:16 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 280 E at Pecan Rd. at 11:40 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion at 12:35 a.m., Information for officer
11/13
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion at 3:08 a.m., Fight
- 140 Williams Rd. at 3:23 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 1763 Hwy 280 W at Plains Welcome Center at 8:46 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 135 Woodland Acres at 3:02 p.m., Information for officer
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 3:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Sunset Park Road at 3:51 p.m., Accident Report/Hit and Run/Possession of open alcohol container
- 109 Tommy Warren Dr. at 3:56 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- US Hwy 280 East about Mile Post 19 at 7:44 p.m., Warning for speeding
- US Hwy 280 E about Williams Rd. at 8:10 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 108 Sandstone Dr. at 8:56 p.m., Suspicious Person
- US Hwy 280 West and Jenkins Rd. at 11:31 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Napassion, 18, Engaging in, promoting, aiding or abetting any fight/Assault and Battery
- Dodson, Shayla Rondale, 35, DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driver use due care
- Pope, Brandon, 35, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to yield/Failure to maintain lane
- White, Philip Wayne, 45, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstruction
- Angry, Nozie Bell, 59, Cruelty to Children in first degree-deprivation of sustenance
- Haynes, Keith, 38, Simple Assault
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/8
- South Lee St. at 2:31 p.m., City Probation
11/9
- Eastview Circle at midnight, Discharging Firearms in the City
- Park Row at Davenport St. at 7:23 a.m., Traffic Stop/Contraband
11/10
- Beale St. at 10:58 a.m., Theft of Services – Misdemeanor
- Beale St. at 11:39 a.m., Simple Assault
- Elm Avenue at 2:10 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
- East Lester St. at 12:13 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City
- Railroad St. at Mayo St. at 1:46 a.m., Discharging firearms in the City
- West Furlow t. at 2:29 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- W. Church St. at 5:23 p.m., Giving false name, address or birthdate to police officer/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Furnishing tobacco products to minors/Public Indecency
- Lonnie Lane Apt. 201 at Meadowbrook Lane at 10:13 a.m., Simple Battery
11/11
- North Lee St. at Ashby St. at 1:06 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to yield/Failure to maintain lane
- 17th Green St. at 2:53 a.m., Theft by Deception – Misdemeanor
- Armory Dr. at 6:29 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Crawford St. at 7:52 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Knollwood Apartments at 10:01 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- East Lamar St. at 3:33 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstruction
- West Lamar St. at 4:08 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- E. Forsyth St. at Americus Village at 3 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- Bell St. at 3:12 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Lester St. at 6:03 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- North Jackson St. at Apt. C at 6:42 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Pine Ave. at 6:23 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Douglas Circle at Pinecrest Dr. at 7:51 p.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- US 19 South at 10:52 a.m., Damage to Property
11/12
- Lonnie Lane Apt. 133 at 3:34 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- US 19 South at 3:33 p.m., Engaging in, promoting, aiding or abetting any fight/Assault and Battery
- East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:31 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Lonnie Lane Apt. 56 at 8:50 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
- US Hwy 19 South at Tractor Supply Store at 1:42 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- E. Forsyth St. at Red Hills Outdoors at 6:22 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Lot 12 at Weeks Trailer Park at 6:57 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Tripp St. at K&K Food Mart at 12:28 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- East Ave. at Border St. at 12:28 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- Mary Blount Dr. at 3:47 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Hosanna Circle at 5:24 a.m., Battery
- Ridge St. at 7:24 a.m., Theft By Taking –Firearm
11/13
- S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 10:03 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Pine Ave. at 12:58 p.m., Civil Matter
- Reddick Dr. at 1:15 p.m., Damage to Property/Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
- Crawford St. at 3:08 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- Adderton St. at 2:49 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Hosanna Circle at 5:20 p.m., Loud and Unnecessary noises
- Cherokee St. at 8:49 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Lonnie Lane Apt. 83 at 8:32 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
- Rucker St. at Boone Park at 10:50 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- Forrest St. Apt. A at 12:02 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driver use due care
- Hawkins St. at 12:16 a.m., Criminal Trespass