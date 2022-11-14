Area Beat Report November 11 through 14

Published 5:45 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Allen, Destiny Hope (In Jail), Criminal Trespass
  • Bell, David Calvin (Bonded Out), 61, DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Cross, Jarvis Deon (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
  • Geddis, Candice Lashaye (Bonded Out), 34, Hold for Stewart County Sheriff’s Office
  • Harris, Charles Eirven (In Jail), 38, Battery/Probation Violation
  • Jones, Nekito (Weekender), 46, Weekender

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/11

  • 145 Grover Dr. at 1:57 p.m., Animal Case
  • Brickyard and Hwy 27 at 1:57 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 1755 Hwy 45 N at 1:58 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 711 Lacross Rd. at 2:08 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 112 Lexington Circle Lot 30 at 7:39 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 400 Block of US Hwy 280 E at 8:39 p.m., Damage to Property

11/12

  • 102 Blue Bell Lane at 3:27 a.m., Information for Officer
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 203 at 2:17 p.m., Loud Music
  • 162 Briar Patch Circle at 2:43 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 2494 Highway 195 at 3:52 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 415 Tommy Hooks Rd. at 4:35 p.m., Information for officer
  • 134 E. Rockhill Dr. at 5:04 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 237 Middle River Rd. at 7:16 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 280 E at Pecan Rd. at 11:40 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 116 GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion at 12:35 a.m., Information for officer

11/13

  • 116 GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion at 3:08 a.m., Fight
  • 140 Williams Rd. at 3:23 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1763 Hwy 280 W at Plains Welcome Center at 8:46 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 135 Woodland Acres at 3:02 p.m., Information for officer
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 3:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Sunset Park Road at 3:51 p.m., Accident Report/Hit and Run/Possession of open alcohol container
  • 109 Tommy Warren Dr. at 3:56 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • US Hwy 280 East about Mile Post 19 at 7:44 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • US Hwy 280 E about Williams Rd. at 8:10 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 108 Sandstone Dr. at 8:56 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • US Hwy 280 West and Jenkins Rd. at 11:31 p.m., Accident Involving Deer

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, Napassion, 18, Engaging in, promoting, aiding or abetting any fight/Assault and Battery
  • Dodson, Shayla Rondale, 35, DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driver use due care
  • Pope, Brandon, 35, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to yield/Failure to maintain lane
  • White, Philip Wayne, 45, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstruction
  • Angry, Nozie Bell, 59, Cruelty to Children in first degree-deprivation of sustenance
  • Haynes, Keith, 38, Simple Assault

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/8

  • South Lee St. at 2:31 p.m., City Probation

11/9

  • Eastview Circle at midnight, Discharging Firearms in the City
  • Park Row at Davenport St. at 7:23 a.m., Traffic Stop/Contraband

11/10

  • Beale St. at 10:58 a.m., Theft of Services – Misdemeanor
  • Beale St. at 11:39 a.m., Simple Assault
  • Elm Avenue at 2:10 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
  • East Lester St. at 12:13 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City
  • Railroad St. at Mayo St. at 1:46 a.m., Discharging firearms in the City
  • West Furlow t. at 2:29 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • W. Church St. at 5:23 p.m., Giving false name, address or birthdate to police officer/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Furnishing tobacco products to minors/Public Indecency
  • Lonnie Lane Apt. 201 at Meadowbrook Lane at 10:13 a.m., Simple Battery

11/11

  • North Lee St. at Ashby St. at 1:06 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to yield/Failure to maintain lane
  • 17th Green St. at 2:53 a.m., Theft by Deception – Misdemeanor
  • Armory Dr. at 6:29 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Crawford St. at 7:52 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Knollwood Apartments at 10:01 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • East Lamar St. at 3:33 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstruction
  • West Lamar St. at 4:08 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • E. Forsyth St. at Americus Village at 3 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • Bell St. at 3:12 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Lester St. at 6:03 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • North Jackson St. at Apt. C at 6:42 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Pine Ave. at 6:23 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Douglas Circle at Pinecrest Dr. at 7:51 p.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • US 19 South at 10:52 a.m., Damage to Property

11/12

  • Lonnie Lane Apt. 133 at 3:34 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • US 19 South at 3:33 p.m., Engaging in, promoting, aiding or abetting any fight/Assault and Battery
  • East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:31 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Lonnie Lane Apt. 56 at 8:50 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • US Hwy 19 South at Tractor Supply Store at 1:42 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • E. Forsyth St. at Red Hills Outdoors at 6:22 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Lot 12 at Weeks Trailer Park at 6:57 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Tripp St. at K&K Food Mart at 12:28 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • East Ave. at Border St. at 12:28 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Mary Blount Dr. at 3:47 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Hosanna Circle at 5:24 a.m., Battery
  • Ridge St. at 7:24 a.m., Theft By Taking –Firearm

11/13

  • S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 10:03 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Pine Ave. at 12:58 p.m., Civil Matter
  • Reddick Dr. at 1:15 p.m., Damage to Property/Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
  • Crawford St. at 3:08 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Adderton St. at 2:49 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Hosanna Circle at 5:20 p.m., Loud and Unnecessary noises
  • Cherokee St. at 8:49 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Lonnie Lane Apt. 83 at 8:32 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
  • Rucker St. at Boone Park at 10:50 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Forrest St. Apt. A at 12:02 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driver use due care
  • Hawkins St. at 12:16 a.m., Criminal Trespass

 

 

 

 

 

