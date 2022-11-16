Chick-fil-A Announces New Americus Restaurant, Opening Nov. 17 Published 10:12 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Restaurant Brings Approximately 100 Full- and Part-Time Jobs to Community,

Honors 100 Local Heroes with Free Chick-fil-A Meals for a Year

Press Release

AMERICUS, Ga. (Nov. 14, 2022) – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Americus community on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected MeriBeth McNeill as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Americus.

Located at 736 E Forsyth St., Chick-fil-A Americus will be open for dine-in and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the drive-thru open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Guests of Chick-fil-A Americus can place an order for pickup, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A® App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One® tiered membership program, guests receive points on every qualifying purchase which can be used to redeem available rewards. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in your area.

The Chick-fil-A Americus restaurant joins more than 15 Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Columbus market.

Locally Owned and Operated

As full-time, hands-on leaders in their restaurants and communities, Chick-fil-A Owner/Operators proudly reside in the communities in which they serve.

In Americus, McNeill will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 100 full- and part-time Team Members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.

McNeill, a native of North Georgia, first fell in love with Chick-fil-A as a Team Member at Chick-fil-A Beechwood while attending the University of Georgia. After graduating in 2009 with a degree in dietetics, McNeill made her way to Chick-fil-A’s headquarters in Atlanta, where she served as a dietitian intern. Eventually, McNeill started to miss the atmosphere of the restaurant and went back to work under her Operator at Chick-fil-A Beechwood. Two years later, McNeill and her family moved to South Georgia, where she was ultimately selected to become the Operator of Chick-fil-A Cordele in 2013. After serving at the restaurant for 10 years, McNeill is looking forward to opening Chick-fil-A Americus’ doors and starting a new journey with the community she knows and loves.

“I am most excited about being able to invest in the community that I love and call home,” McNeill said. “My family has been here for 200 years, and we hope to be here for 200 more. My vision for the restaurant is to ‘spill joy’ and be a unifying force of good for our community.”

Caring for the Americus Community

In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Columbus area to aid in the fight against hunger.

In addition, Chick-fil-A Americus is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Americus area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

Team Member Investment

Chick-fil-A Operators are committed to hiring, developing and retaining top talent and providing a positive work environment for people of all ages and backgrounds. Team Members have opportunities for flexible work hours and leadership growth, competitive pay and benefits, hands-on training and mentoring and the chance to apply for scholarships to support their continuing education.

Delicious Food; Outstanding Customer Service

Chick-fil-A is known for serving customers great-tasting food made with high-quality ingredients, including the original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich. Made with a real, whole, boneless breast of chicken with no added fillers, the breaded chicken is pressure cooked in fully-refined peanut oil. Chick-fil-A was one of the first in the industry to eliminate chicken raised with antibiotics to ensure guests have an option for high-quality food on the go.

To complement the great-tasting chicken, fresh produce is delivered to Chick-fil-A restaurants up to six times a week for the best quality and flavor. The fresh ingredients are raised and grown by farmers who share the company’s elevated quality and safety standards, so guests feel good about their meal.

For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A Americus, visit the local restaurant’s Facebook page and follow along on Instagram. For more information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the Brand’s food, people and customers across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality. Represented by more than 170,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff, Chick-fil-A® restaurants serve guests freshly prepared food at more than 2,700 restaurants in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.

Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee’s Choice by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR magazine’s Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year in 2021. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.