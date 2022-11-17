Angela Smith to be honorary tree lighter at annual Phoebe Sumter Lights of Love Ceremony Published 5:18 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Phoebe Sumter Foundation is excited to announce that the honorary tree lighter for this year’s Lights of Love ceremony is Angela Smith. The annual event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. outside the hospital’s main entrance.

A cancer diagnosis is a life-altering and often traumatic experience. Beginning treatment in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic made Angela’s cancer journey even more challenging. Readers can read more about her cancer journey here: https://bit.ly/3FLfFP5.