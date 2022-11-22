Phoebe Sumter Hospice Wants You to Know Your Options Published 9:49 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Press Release from PSMC

(Americus, GA) – November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and in recognition, Phoebe Sumter Hospice is reaching out to the community to raise awareness about the benefits and assistance that hospice can offer individuals facing serious or life-limiting illness. “It’s important for individuals to know their options for care before they are confronted with a healthcare crisis. We urge all to share their preferred options using appropriate advanced care planning resources,” said Donnette Threats, Executive Director, Phoebe Sumter Hospice.

An advanced care directive allows a patient to make future healthcare decisions and make their wishes known. It also allows the patient to choose the person who they want to express those healthcare decisions for them if they are no longer able to make decisions or communicate their wishes. A lawyer is not needed to complete an advanced directive, but it is a legal document.

“The time to learn about options is before you’re faced with a medical crisis. Providing care to a loved one with a life-limiting illness is difficult for any patient and family, especially those who have not planned ahead. Advance care planning can make that challenging time of life a little easier,” added Threats.

Hospice and palliative care combines the highest level of quality medical care with the emotional and spiritual support that families need most when facing the end of life. The hospice care team creates plans of care that ensure pain management, therapies, and treatments all center on the patients’ and their loved ones’ goals and wishes. Hospice care also provides emotional support and advice to help family members become confident caregivers and adjust to the future with grief support for up to a year.

“We encourage everyone to ask their physician about advance care planning and begin that dialogue,” said Threats.

This year marks 30 years of hospice services being available in the Americus and Sumter County area. Over the past three decades, hospice service has expanded from Sumter, Schley and Macon to include Marion, Webster, Stewart, Chattahoochee and portions of Lee County. Phoebe Sumter Hospice has helped provide interdisciplinary, supportive care to thousands of people, allowing them to spend their final months wherever they call home and surrounded by their loved ones.

For more information about hospice and palliative care, and advance care planning call Phoebe Sumter Hospice at 229-928-4000.