Lady Hurricanes drop second straight game with loss at Valdosta State Published 1:48 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

From Staff Reports

VALDOSTA, GA – After getting drubbed by Mercer University 72-37 on Sunday, the Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team (GSW) traveled down to Valdosta on Tuesday, November 22 with hopes of getting back on track with a win over the Valdosta State Lady Blazers. However, the Lady Hurricanes were out rebounded 39-24 in the paint and it was a factor that led to a 66-52 loss to VSU.

Ava Jones led GSW with 13 points on 4 of 9 shooting, Kayla Langley scored nine points and Jolicia Williams chipped in eight points in the losing cause.

The Lady Blazers had two players combine to score over half of VSU’s total number of points. Kate Tanner led all scorers with 22 points and Lili Long poured in 21 in the winning cause.

After the Thanksgiving break, the Lady Hurricanes (3-1) will head up the road to Fort Valley, GA on Thursday, December 1 to take on Fort Valley State. Tip-off for that game is still to be determined.