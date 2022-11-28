Lady Panthers drop two straight at Hoops for Hunger Tournament Published 12:43 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

From Staff Reports

COLLEGE PARK, GA – The Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) continue to struggle in the early part of the 2022-23 season, as they are now winless at 0-4. They dropped two straight games over the Thanksgiving weekend at the Hoops for Hunger Tournament at Banneker High school in College Park, GA. SCHS fell to Langston Hughes 59-20 on Friday, November 25 and dropped their fourth straight contest to Fayette County by the score of 44-27 on Saturday, November 26.

In the loss to Langston Hughes, Haley Moore led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 10 points and D’Eria Clark chipped in four. In the loss to Fayette County, Moore once again led SCHS in scoring with 10 points and Clark chipped in seven.

The Lady Panthers will try for their first win of the season on Friday, December 9 when they travel down U.S. Highway 19 to Leesburg to take on the Lee County Lady Trojans. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.