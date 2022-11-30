Sumter County Junior Varsity wrestlers earn valuable experience at Lee County JV Challenge

Published 4:50 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County JV Wrestler Nicolas Tyson went 1-1 in his two matches at the Lee County JV Challenge. Photo by Ken Gustafson

LEESBURG, GA – The Sumter County High School wrestling program took a step in the right direction as several junior varsity wrestlers earned valuable experience by competing in the Lee County JV Challenge on Tuesday, November 29 at Lee County High School.

Sumter County JV wrestler Walter Carter went 2-0 in his two matches at the Lee County JV Challenge.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

Each of the SC wrestlers had two matches in the tournament and at least three of them went 2-0 on the day. Ashton Swanson, Carl Monts and Kiyree Gordon each went undefeated at 2-0, while Farley Watts, MaTravion Bivins, Nicolas Tyson and Walter Carter went 1-1.

