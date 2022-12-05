Area Beat Report December 2 through 5, 2022
Published 4:15 pm Monday, December 5, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bradley, Willie Thomas (In Jail), 54, Aggravated Assault
- Gaston, Denarius Otyveon (In Jail), 22, Criminal Damage to Property – firt degree
- Green, Armand Bernard (In Jail), 26, Theft By Shoplifting/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Hurt, Esco Mel (In Jail), 32, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Theft By Receiving stolen Property – Misdemeanor
- Mercer, Kenkara Celese (In Jail), 26, Making Terroristic Threats and Acts/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Criminal Trespass
- Merritt, Brian Keith (Bonded Out), 43, DUI-Alcohol
- Murray, Shaneria Sharae (Bonded Out), 31, Possession of open alcohol container/Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to Obey Stop Sign/Seat Belt Violation/Possession of Marijuana less than an oz.
- Robinson, Steven Labarion (Rebook), 33, Failure to Appear/Making Terroristic Threats and Acts/Rape/Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance
- Sanchez, Marco Antonio (Sentenced), 24, serving seven days
- Walker, Terrence Mordecia (In Jail), 44, Holding for Coweta County
- Welborn, Jamal Rashad (In Jail), 29, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/2
- 558 GA Hwy 27 East at 1:42 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 138 Jenkins Rd. at 3:41 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 111 Raymond Dr. at 3:41 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 280 E. at Pryor Rd. at 6:23 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 400-500 block of Upper River Rd. at Perry Brothers at 9:44 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 10:02 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 130 Mallard Lane at 10:21 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 13262 Hwy 24 at Washington State Prison at 4:09 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 1727 Hwy 30 West at 4:30 p.m., Theft
- Hwy 19 South and Albany Annex at 4 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 1138 Hwy 49 South at 4:15 a.m., Shots Fired
- US Hwy 19 North at MM 14 at 4:29 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- 185 S. Freeman Ave. at 4:29 a.m., Suspicious Person
- Georgia Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 5:29 a.m., Traffic Stop/Wanted Person/Hands Free Device
- GA Hwy 30 W. at US Hwy 19 N at 5:40 a.m., Failure to Obey Stop Sign
- 245A Shiloh Rd. at 5:55 a.m., Theft
- 117 Sylvan Dr. at 6:25 a.m., Information for officer
- 3111 Hwy 280 East at 6:26 a.m., Damage to Property
- 525 Arch Helms Rd. at 4:04 p.m., Welfare Check
- Brady Rd. and Lower Forks Rd. at 5:45 a.m., Information for officer
- 143 Luke St. at 6:09 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 452 Neil Hodges Rd. at 6:17 a.m., Assist Another Agency
12/3
- 2124 Hwy 280 West at 5:06 p.m., Missing Person
- Albany-Dawson Rd. at US Hwy 19 South at 6:01 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Adderton St. at Magnolia St. at 5:05 a.m., warning for not having correct tag on vehicle
- 138 Lakeshore Dr. at 5:08 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 175 Carter St. at End in Woods Plains at 7:47 p.m., Missing Person
- 112 Lexington Circle at Lot 30 at 7:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 119 Rainbow Terrace at 7:41 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
12/4
- US Hwy 280 East at Felder St. at 4:42 a.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- US Hwy 280 West and Howard Johnson Rd. at 4:52 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- US Hwy 19 South at 11:17 a.m., Information for officer
- US Hwy 19 North at Mile Marker 13 at 4:12 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Sylvan Dr. at Sylvan Place at 4:22 a.m., Driver issued warning for tag light violation
- 1448 Salters Mill Rd. at 4:24 a.m., Information for officer
- Salters Mill Rd. at Small Piece Rd. at 4:30 a.m., Impeding traffic flow in passing lane
- 247 GA Hwy 27 E. at 4:38 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 274 GA Hwy 280 W. at 5:47 a.m., Suspicious Person
12/5
- GA Hwy 30 West at Armory Dr. at 3:58 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to stop at stop sign
- US Hwy 19 N. at Mile Marker 13 at 4:10 a.m., Driver issued warning for tag light violation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Angry, Adaliah Monae, 21, Assault and Battery
- Carrillo, Norma, 41, Seat Belt Violation/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Johnson, Zacheus, 20, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Larkin, Christopher, 48, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Improper left or right turn/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Leverett, Jaquan Desmond, 26, Contempt of Court
- Ramirez, Carlos J., 20, DUI/Driving on wrong side of roadway/Improper left or right turn/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Open Container of alcohol in motor vehicle
- Ramirez, Jose David, 27, DUI-Alcohol/Improper left or right turn/Failure to yield when entering roadway/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Reynolds, Latashia Densie, 24, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Speeding
- Smith, Nytavion My’Lek, 18, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Wheeler, Lynn Gunter, 38, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/23
- E. Forsyth St. and Prince St. at 9:17 a.m., Failure to Stop at Stop Sign
12/2
- 109 Norman Cole St. at 9:48 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 119 N. Lee St. at 12:23 p.m., Damage to Property
- Hudson St. at 1:24 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- 144 Lakeshore Dr. at 2 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 415 N. Jackson St. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health Center at 5:29 p.m., Missing Person
- 242 Brookdale Dr. at 7:41 p.m., Civil Matter
- E. Lamar St. at Rees St. at 9:40 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Improper left or right turn/Failure to yield when entering roadway/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Dixon Dr. at 11:39 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- 1130 Felder St. at Apartment F-11 Lexington Place at 10:57 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Harassing Communications
- 1202 Quincey Dr. at 8:28 a.m., Making Terroristic Threats and Acts/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Criminal Trespass
- 504B Bessie Mays Circle at 12:56 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 603 N. Lee St. at 3:27 a.m., Damage to Property
- Manhattan St. at 2:01 p.m., Damage to Property
12/3
- 303 S. Jackson St. at 3:39 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- Mayo St. at East Forsyth St. at 2:36 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Improper left or right turn/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Oglethorpe Ave. at Douglas Circle at 4:36 a.m., DUI/Driving on wrong side of roadway/Improper left or right turn/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Open Container of alcohol in motor vehicle
- Cherokee St. at 3:48 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- 1020 Simmons Dr. at 5:40 a.m., Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Theft By Receiving stolen Property – Misdemeanor
- 806 N. Jackson St. at 8:49 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 203A Bessie Mays Circle at 2:31 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – first degree
- 107 Prince St. at Food Lion at 6:35 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
- 1310 East Lamar St. at McDonald’s at 9:59 p.m., Simple Battery
- 212 Horne St. at 11:19 p.m., Assault and Battery
- 948 Anthony St. at University Place Apartments at 12:15 a.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drugs
- 1604 East Forsyth St. at Roman Oven at 12:34 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 106 Bozeman Circle at 10:12 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
12/4
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 2:35 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Obstructing law enforcement officers
- 1605 East Lamar St. at Days Inn at 2:30 a.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or drugs
- 1805-B Maxwell St. at 2:48 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Adderton St. at Magnolia St. at 3:51 a.m., Possession of open alcohol container/Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to Obey Stop Sign/Seat Belt Violation/Possession of Marijuana less than an oz.
- 314B Forrest St. at 5:54 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 303 South Jackson St. at 9:58 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Forsyth St. at Winn St. at 11:38 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Speeding
- Railroad at Mayo St. at 11:59 a.m., Theft By Taking/Damage to Property
- Thomas Dr. at Hwy 27 West at 3:18 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- 123 Hosanna Circle at 5:43 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- South Jackson St. at 8:16 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object/Failure to Maintain Lane
- 109 Town Creek Circle at 9:49 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Lonnie Lane at East Lamar St. at 10:18 p.m., Driving without a Valid License – Misdemeanor
- 305B Bessie Mays Circle at 10:38 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 403 Rogers St. at 10:55 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 10:58 p.m., Contraband